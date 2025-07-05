Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo Leads Team USA to Quarterfinal Win
Friday was Independence Day, and Team USA didn't just come through with a win on America's birthday, but rather a 110-44 blowout victory over Puerto Rico in the FIBA AmeriCup Quarterfinals. Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo was a big reason why.
The South Bend product just missed out on her first double-double of the tournament and arguably had her best all-around game. Hidalgo led the Americans with nine assists in 21 minutes of action and finished second on the team with 17 points and five steals. Hidalgo also grabbed four rebounds, blocked a shot, and connected on seven of her 11 field goal attempts.
Hidalgo has now recorded five steals in back-to-back games and continues to log valuable minutes off the bench.
Meanwhile, former Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles was her usual efficient self. The TCU transfer finished with two points, four rebounds, and seven assists as Team USA's starting point guard.
Team USA's next game is on Saturday in the Semifinals against 4-1 Canada. As has been said all tournament, Team USA is the best overall team, and don't be surprised if the Americans win by double digits yet again. This game might be close for a little bit but expect Team USA to pull away by at least the halfway mark of the third quarter.