Notre Dame's Hidalgo Shines for Team USA in FIBA AmeriCup Games

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo played well in both games for Team USA in the FIBA AmeriCup preliminary contests over the weekend.

Jared Shlensky

Mar 29, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) reacts after a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo was no lock to make the team USA AmericCup roster, but she did and has made the most of her opportunities so far. The junior finished with 14 points, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals in Saturday's 108-47 romp over Chile to begin tournament play, and finished with two points, four assists, and a rebound in Sunday's 80-43 blowout win over Colombia.

Saturday was Hidalgo's big game, but with a roster full of college stars who haven't played together all that long, you never know what to expect. Current TCU guard/former Notre Dame star Olivia Miles is also on the team and nearly finished with a triple-double on Sunday after finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists against Colombia.

And considering the two former teammates were caught on video having a "tense" conversation back in May following Miles' departure from South Bend, it's probably safe to say the two have put their "beef" behind them. At least for now.

Team USA next plays on Monday against Puerto Rico and once again, should win by double digits. We don't want to declare Team USA the winner without even qualifying for the quarterfinals yet, but don't be surprised if the US wins the whole thing. They've got the size and depth, and to be honest, the overall talent too.

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster

