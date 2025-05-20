Pat Garrity Joins Notre Dame as General Manager for Both Hoops Teams
In a move that can only be described as trailblazing, Notre Dame made headlines Tuesday morning by naming former Fighting Irish All-American Pat Garrity as the new general manager. He will oversee both the men’s and women’s basketball programs.
While this kind of administrative structure has become increasingly common in college football, basketball is only beginning to see similar innovation. Notre Dame is among the very few programs to take the bold step of appointing a single GM across both basketball teams—a decision that signals not just progress but a strategic commitment to unifying operations and maximizing competitiveness in a rapidly evolving collegiate landscape.
Pat Garrity Bio
A proud alumnus of Notre Dame basketball, Pat Garrity made his mark on the program in the mid-to-late 1990s, earning second-team All-American honors in his final season. His on-court success led to a first-round selection in the 1998 NBA Draft, kicking off a solid ten-year career—primarily with the Orlando Magic—where he earned a reputation as a reliable stretch forward and respected locker room presence.
After stepping away from basketball for a few years post-retirement, Garrity reentered the professional ranks in a front-office capacity. He joined the Detroit Pistons as Director of Strategic Planning, eventually rising to Assistant General Manager in 2016—a role he held until 2020. His time in the NBA front office helped him develop a keen understanding of roster construction, analytics, and long-term team development.
Now, Garrity returns to South Bend, this time in a pivotal administrative role. As general manager, he’ll spearhead talent acquisition and overall program strategy for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams—an ambitious dual assignment that signals Notre Dame’s desire to modernize and compete at the highest level across the board.
Pat Garrity's role with Notre Dame
Garrity’s official title is General Manager of Men’s and Women’s Basketball, and he will also serve as the primary sports administrator for the men’s program. While the general manager role in college athletics differs from its professional counterpart, Garrity will nonetheless wield significant influence. He’ll help shape both programs by playing a central role in transfer portal evaluations, high school recruiting strategy, and collaborating closely with Notre Dame’s NIL initiatives.
Of course, head coaches Niele Ivey and Micah Shrewsberry will retain final say over their rosters, as is standard in the collegiate model. That delineation of power is one of the key distinctions between the college and professional levels.
As the primary administrator for the men’s program, Garrity’s responsibilities will extend beyond talent acquisition. He’ll oversee budgeting, revenue generation, fundraising, alumni engagement, and long-term strategic planning.
With deep roots in the sport—as both a former player and seasoned front-office executive—paired with his connection to the university, this hire checks a lot of boxes. Some may question the practicality of one individual overseeing both programs, but Garrity’s resume suggests he’s more than capable of managing the dual role. Given his experience at the highest level, it’s fair to say he won’t be in over his head.
And realistically, Notre Dame is unlikely to stop here. As the demands of the modern game continue to evolve, expect the university to keep building out support staff across both programs to complement Garrity’s leadership.