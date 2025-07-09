Former Notre Dame Players Named to WNBA All-Star Teams
Former Notre Dame basketball players -- Sonia Citron, Skylar Diggins, and Jackie Young -- were named WNBA All-Stars on Sunday, and on Tuesday, the three found out which All-Star Team -- Team Clark or Team Collier -- they were assigned to.
So, instead of doing your traditional East vs. West Conference matchups, the WNBA elected two players -- Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier -- as captains and let them select their teams.
Obviously, Clark has to be one of the two captains. And Collier is a five-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year Award Winner who not only leads the WNBA in scoring, but is the clear frontrunner for League MVP.
Clark and Collier were drafted from the pool of All-Star starters first, and then the reserves, which is where all three former Notre Dame stars heard their names called. Diggins was Collier's seventh pick and the first of the three to go, followed by Citron and then Young by Team Clark towards the end of the draft.
Overall, it was a success. The NBA went with the captains drafting a while back, and it's a good way to increase fans and ratings. No players were traded, but after the draft, the two captains did agree to swap the head coaches. How about that for a little twist?
The WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities are set for July 18th and 19th, with the All-Star Game tipping off at 8:40 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, July 19th from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.