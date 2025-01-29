Notre Dame Pulls Off Late Win Over Georgia Tech, Secures Second Straight Victory
It took 38:11 for Notre Dame to get a lead against Georgia Tech on Tuesday night at Purcell Pavilion, but once the Irish finally got it, it didn't give it up.
Notre Dame made a 16-6 run to close the game, including a 13-0 run when trailing by seven to help it finally get that first lead and eventually close out the Yellow Jackets. The win gets Notre Dame to .500 on the regular season (10-10) overall and within a game of .500 in ACC play (4-5).
Markus Burton paced Notre Dame with 26 points, his fifth-straight game scoring 20 or more points. 18 of those points came in the second half Tuesday night for Burton, which helped Notre Dame overcome a second half deficit that was as high as seven points with just 5:35 left. Burton was also 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Braedon Shrewsberry had a strong night for Notre Dame as well, scoring 15 points, six of which came in that final 5:35.
Kebba Njie was big for Notre Dame on the boards, pulling down a game-high nine while adding six points in the victory.
Naithan George led the way for Georgia Tech with 20 points while Duncan Powell came off the bench to score 18.
Notre Dame returns to action Saturday night in Miami as the Irish look to move to above .500 on the regular season and back to .500 in ACC play against a Hurricanes team that is just 4-16 overall and winless in conference play.