Notre Dame vs Georgia: Irish look to Rebound Against the Bulldogs
It’s been a frustrating few weeks for Notre Dame Men’s Basketball. After starting the season 4-0, including a blowout win on the road against Georgetown, the Irish now find themselves at 4-4. This slump includes a loss to Elon and an 0-3 record at the Players Era Festival last week.
To make matters worse, the team lost star point guard Markus Burton to injury just three minutes into their first tournament game in Las Vegas, a setback that played a significant role in their three losses.
Now, the Irish face a quick turnaround as they take on the University of Georgia in Athens tonight, just three days after leaving Vegas.
Wrapping up the Players Era Festival
As tough as it is to go 0-3 and find positives, Micah Shrewsberry likely learned a lot about his team last week. In their first game without Markus Burton, the Irish took a talented Rutgers squad to overtime and were just a Matt Allocco three-pointer away from securing the win. Given the circumstances, the team would likely take those chances again.
In their second game, played late at night against one of the best teams in college basketball, Houston, the Irish stayed close until the final minutes. They also limited the Cougars’ offense to under 70 points—something that had only occurred in a loss prior to that game.
On Saturday, Notre Dame faced another ranked opponent in Creighton, losing by just four points. This was arguably the most frustrating loss, as the Bluejays were also banged up and had dropped three straight games coming into the matchup. Unfortunately, the Irish dug themselves into a 17-point hole and, despite a strong comeback, ran out of steam toward the end.
One bright spot in that game was true freshman forward Garrett Sundra, who earned his first extended playing time of the season and made the most of it. He finished with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three-point range. At 6'11", if Sundra can consistently stretch the defense from deep, it would add a much-needed dimension to Notre Dame’s frontcourt.
Sophomore guard Logan Imes also played a larger role after Burton’s injury, starting the two games in Vegas. His best performance came in the overtime thriller against Rutgers, but he showed notable grit defensively, particularly against Houston. While it’s unlikely he’ll continue to see 30 minutes per game as he did in those matchups, Imes should remain a key part of the rotation while Burton is out.
Notre Dame/Georgia Preview
Now, Notre Dame faces a 7-1 Georgia team on the road. While the Bulldogs will certainly test the size and athleticism of the Irish on their home court, Notre Dame has already faced tougher competition this season, so they won’t be overmatched heading in.
Georgia’s lone loss came at the hands of No. 15 Marquette, while their best win was a three-point victory over No. 22 St. John’s—both games played in the Bahamas last week.
It will be interesting to see what lineup the Irish roll with tonight. In Las Vegas, Logan Imes started both games after Markus Burton’s injury, but in the second half against Creighton, J.R. Konieczny joined the starting unit.
I expect Micah Shrewsberry to continue tinkering with the lineup based on matchups and who steps up. Even with Burton and freshman guard Sir Mohammed sidelined, the Irish have solid depth.
Garrett Sundra showed he could provide a spark after almost no playing time earlier in the season. Another true freshman, Cole Certa, also got a chance in the final game and is known for his shooting ability. Senior guards Julian Roper II and Konieczny each bring unique skill sets that can be valuable in certain matchups.
Most importantly, Tae Davis, Matt Allocco, and Braeden Shrewsberry will need to lead the way, with others playing more complementary roles and contributing when needed.