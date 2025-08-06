Notre Dame Alum Kayla McBride Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Kayla McBride made WNBA history on Saturday when she became the first player to make eight three-pointers in a half without missing a single field goal attempt.
And before that she dropped 24 points earlier in the week against the New York Liberty. As a result of her big week, the former Notre Dame star was named the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of July 28th - August 3rd.
McBride also shot 64% from the field, 68% from beyond the arc and averaged five assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game last week. The former Notre Dame star very well could have broken her WNBA career-high of 38 points back on Saturday against Las Vegas but Minnesota was up 43 points at the end of the third quarter, so head coach Cheryl Reeve elected to sit the starters and empty the bench for the fourth quarter.
And it's not like Minnesota needed help closing out the game. In fact, Minnesota ended up beating the Aces by 53 points, which is the largest road win in WNBA history and the second largest margin of victory in a WNBA game.
And with WNBA MVP front-runner Napheesa Collier injuring her right ankle on Saturday, coach Reese made the right decision to rest McBride and the starters. In the meantime, don't be surprised if McBride continues to be the Lynx main scoring option with Collier out. The 11-year WNBA veteran has proven she's more than capable of being a No. 1 scoring option, and quite frankly, until Collier returns, McBride is Minnesota's best offensive option.
Add Tuesday's Player of the Week nod to McBride's long list of accomplishments -- five-time all-star, Euro League Champion, All-American, first-round draft pick, etc. -- but one thing she's still missing is a WNBA Title. But this could be her best shot, and maybe her final shot. Minnesota will need Collier healthy for the playoffs, but assuming that happens, the Lynx are a dangerous team. Minnesota has the best record in the League at 24-5 and has won eight of its last nine games.
By no means are we assuming McBride is going to retire if she wins a WNBA Title this year, but let's face reality, McBride isn't exactly young -- 33 years old -- anymore. And with repeating so rare in sports, McBride might not ever be on a team as good as this year's Minnesota squad again in her career.