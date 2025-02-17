Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Showdown with Duke — Massey Ratings Offer Insights
Notre Dame women's basketball sits at 22-2 overall and an undefeated 13-0 in ACC play entering the new week but as its eyes are on a possible perfect regular season in conference, a major test awaits on Monday evening in South Bend.
Duke comes a-calling and brings a 20-5 overall record with it to Purcell Pavillion. The Blue Devils are 11-2 in ACC play and have won eight of their last nine games.
So what are the chances Notre Dame is able to defend its home court and keep its perfect record in ACC play intact?
No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Duke: Massey Ratings Prediction
TheMassey Ratings have a projection for Monday night's game at Notre Dame against Duke and sees Notre Dame rolling to a 17th straight victory.
Massey Ratings Projected Score: Notre Dame 71, Duke 65
Massey Ratings: Notre Dame has a 66% chance of victory
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Remaining Regular Season Schedule
After Monday night's game against Duke, Notre Dame will have just four regular season games remaining before the ACC Tournament.
Feb. 20: at Miami
Feb. 23: at NC State
Feb. 27: vs. Florida State
Mar. 2: vs. Louisville