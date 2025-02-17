Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Showdown with Duke — Massey Ratings Offer Insights

Notre Dame women's basketball has a chance at a perfect regular season in ACC play but faces a huge test on Monday night

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) and guard Olivia Miles (5) celebrate during a NCAA women's basketball game between Notre Dame and SMU at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) and guard Olivia Miles (5) celebrate during a NCAA women's basketball game between Notre Dame and SMU at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame women's basketball sits at 22-2 overall and an undefeated 13-0 in ACC play entering the new week but as its eyes are on a possible perfect regular season in conference, a major test awaits on Monday evening in South Bend.

Duke comes a-calling and brings a 20-5 overall record with it to Purcell Pavillion. The Blue Devils are 11-2 in ACC play and have won eight of their last nine games.

So what are the chances Notre Dame is able to defend its home court and keep its perfect record in ACC play intact?

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Duke: Massey Ratings Prediction

Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron shoots a free throw in a game against Georgia Tec
Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron shoots a free throw during a NCAA women's basketball game between Notre Dame and Georgia Tech at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TheMassey Ratings have a projection for Monday night's game at Notre Dame against Duke and sees Notre Dame rolling to a 17th straight victory.

Massey Ratings Projected Score: Notre Dame 71, Duke 65
Massey Ratings: Notre Dame has a 66% chance of victory

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Remaining Regular Season Schedule

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey directs her team against SMU in 202
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey coaches from the sidelines during a NCAA women's basketball game between Notre Dame and SMU at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Monday night's game against Duke, Notre Dame will have just four regular season games remaining before the ACC Tournament.

Feb. 20: at Miami
Feb. 23: at NC State
Feb. 27: vs. Florida State
Mar. 2: vs. Louisville

