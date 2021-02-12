Notre Dame Women's Hoops Game vs. NC State Is Postponed

Notre Dame has postponed its upcoming game against NC State after positive tests within the Fighting Irish program.

The ACC has announced that the upcoming matchup between the Notre Dame women's basketball program and NC State has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests and contact tracing within the Notre Dame program.

Up to this point in the season the Irish had not been hit hard with Covid-19 issues, avoiding the pitfalls that had hit other programs who had to cancel games because of their own positive tests. All of Notre Dame's postponements were due to other programs having testing issues.

Notre Dame is currently 8-8 overall and 6-6 in conference play. The Irish were 6-2 at home but 2-6 on the road, which included three straight losses away from home. Noter Dame's most recent contest was a 71-65 loss at No. 1 Louisville.

The three-game losing streak followed a three-game winning streak in which the young Fighting Irish seemed to be getting on track, but the Irish blew fourth quarter leads against North Carolina and Syracuse in back-to-back losses.

The Irish and Wolfpack were slated to play on Monday. Their next game is slated for Feb. 18 against Syracuse, but that game is also likely in question now, depending on when the positive tests took place.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter