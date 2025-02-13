Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Faces Pittsburgh—Massey Ratings Offer Insights
The Notre Dame women's basketball team is on a tear, winning its last 16 games and sitting at 21-2 overall for the season.
The Fighting Irish are also 12-0 in ACC play as they look to move one step closer to a perfect 18-0 regular season in conference play as it is in Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers on Thursday night.
Below is the latest betting information for the game as well as how the Massey Ratings see Thursday night's game playing out.
No. 2 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh: Betting Information
According to ESPN Bet Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a huge favorite at Pittsburgh on Thursday night, and understandably so as the Panthers are just 11-14 overall and 3-9 in conference play.
Pointspread: Notre Dame -29.5
Total: 140.5
No. 2 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh: Massey Ratings Prediction
The Massey Ratings have a projection for Thursday night's game at Pittsburgh and see Notre Dame rolling to a 16th straight victory.
Massey Ratings Projected Score: Notre Dame 78, Pittsburgh 57
Massey Ratings: Notre Dame has a 93% chance of victory
No. 2 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh: TV Information
Notre Dame's trip to Pittsburgh can be seen on ACC Network at 7:00 p.m. CT.
You can also stream the Notre Dame radio call of the game on the Notre Dame athletics website.