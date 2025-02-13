Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Faces Pittsburgh—Massey Ratings Offer Insights

Notre Dame looks to move to 13-0 in ACC play at Pittsburgh on Thursday night

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey coaches guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) during a NCAA women's basketball game between Notre Dame and SMU at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey coaches guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) during a NCAA women's basketball game between Notre Dame and SMU at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Notre Dame women's basketball team is on a tear, winning its last 16 games and sitting at 21-2 overall for the season.

The Fighting Irish are also 12-0 in ACC play as they look to move one step closer to a perfect 18-0 regular season in conference play as it is in Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers on Thursday night.

Below is the latest betting information for the game as well as how the Massey Ratings see Thursday night's game playing out.

No. 2 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh: Betting Information

According to ESPN Bet Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a huge favorite at Pittsburgh on Thursday night, and understandably so as the Panthers are just 11-14 overall and 3-9 in conference play.

Pointspread: Notre Dame -29.5
Total: 140.5

No. 2 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh: Massey Ratings Prediction

Sonia Citron shoots a free throw for Notre Dame women's basketbal
Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron shoots a free throw during a NCAA women's basketball game between Notre Dame and Georgia Tech at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Massey Ratings have a projection for Thursday night's game at Pittsburgh and see Notre Dame rolling to a 16th straight victory.

Massey Ratings Projected Score: Notre Dame 78, Pittsburgh 57
Massey Ratings: Notre Dame has a 93% chance of victory

No. 2 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh: TV Information

Notre Dame point guard Olivia Miles drives during a recent game against California
Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) drives to the basket during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 21 California at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame's trip to Pittsburgh can be seen on ACC Network at 7:00 p.m. CT.

You can also stream the Notre Dame radio call of the game on the Notre Dame athletics website.

More From Notre Dame On SI

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Basketball