Watch: Micah Shrewsberry Rants and Melts Down After Notre Dame Routed by Louisville
Notre Dame basketball has had a rough season to put things lightly, and Sunday night's 75-60 loss to Louisville was among the lowpoints.
It was Notre Dame's fourth loss in its last five games as the Fighting Irish dropped to 11-14 overall and just 5-9 in an ACC that is as weak as anyone has seen in a very long time.
Year two of the Micah Shrewsberry at Notre Dame was supposed to be a lot different and instead it just seems to get worse.
The frustration that fans have had with Notre Dame basketball isn't unique to just them. Shrewsberry spoke after Sunday night's loss and unloaded a roughly two-and-a-half-minute rant about the state of the program and its direction. Take a watch in full below.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
Just over two weeks ago Notre Dame entered what seemed to be a manageable stretch of the schedule against ACC bottom feeders Miami, Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Boston College, where a turning point for the better seemed possible, if not likely.
Instead, Notre Dame gave away games late, lost three of those four, and were routed Sunday night at home by a Louisville squad that has turned things around seemingly overnight.
Shrewsberry mentioned to remember the date for when this thing gets going at Notre Dame.
He's certainly right that this will be a date to remember for Notre Dame fans, but for what reason that remains to be seen.
Will this blowout loss and frustrating rant end up being a turning point or will it end up being symbolic of Shrewsberry's time at Notre Dame?
I don't know if he intended it this way or not, but I can't help but think Shrewsberry just brought added pressure on himself following the theatrics.
What can he and this team do in the final six regular season games of 2024-25 to set the tone for a major uptick in 2025-26?