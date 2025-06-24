Sonia Citron Drops Career Performance Against Paige Bueckers’ Squad
You have to think former Notre Dame women's basketball star Sonia Citron had Sunday's game against No. 1 pick and former UConn megastar Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings circled on her calendar, right? A first shot at the No. 1 overall pick. That's got to be a game Citron has been prepping for since she got drafted third overall by the Mystics.
Citron certainly delivered, finishing with a career-high 27 points and 11 rebounds in the Mystics 91-88 overtime victory.
The double-double was the first of Citron's career and she hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 12 second left in overtime to put the Mystics in front for good.
Citron also became the first rookie in Mystics franchise history to tally 25 points and 10 rebounds in a game and is the first rookie to record a 20-plus point double-double this season.
Citron has been lights out early in her WNBA rookie season. The former Fighting Irish star has started all 14 games for Washington and is averaging nearly 15 points and five rebounds a game, certainly making an early case for the league's Rookie of the Year Award.