Hidalgo Shines, Miles Efficient as Team USA Dominates Mexico
Whoever said Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo can only get it done on the offensive end of the floor didn't watch team USA's 104-48 blowout win over Mexico on Wednesday in the Americans final FIBA AmeriCup preliminary contest. As usual, Hidalgo did her thing on offense -- nine points and four assists -- but the junior also dominated on defense with a game-high five steals.
And once again, former Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles was as efficient as anyone on the floor in Wednesday's win. The TCU transfer finished with 10 assists -- the most ever by an American player in the event -- grabbed six boards and scored six points in just over 20 minutes.
Notre Dame fans don't want to hear this, but when this tournament is over, don't be surprised if Miles is named the Tournament MVP. She's been hands down the most efficient player for the Americans and maybe the best overall.
USA still has a long way to go to win the whole thing, but Wednesday's victory did put them in the "knockout round".
Team USA is still waiting to see who they play on Friday in the quarterfinals, but don't be surprised if they win that game by double digits. Team USA has won all four of its preliminary games by at least 18 points and will be favored to win by at least 10 come Friday.