Sonia Citron Cashes in Despite Struggles in WNBA 3-Point Contest
Friday's WNBA 3-Point Contest and Kia Skills Challenge was still entertaining, despite Caitlin Clark not participating due to a recurring groin injury. However, there's no denying that a participating Clark would have made it a whole lot better. But with Clark out, the New York Liberty stole the show after Sabrina Ionescu won the 3-point contest and teammate Natasha Cloud won the Kia Skills Challenge.
Ionescu has now the 3-Point Contest two of the last three years and won over $62,000 on Friday while Cloud won over $57,000 for winning the Skills Challenge.
Except Ionescu isn't keeping any of her winnings. Instead, she's giving half of her winnings to Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron, who finished dead last by the way, and donating the other half to her foundation.
That's nearly half of Citron's salary for this season, and all she did was participate to earn it. Talk about the best participation trophy ever.
Citron wasn't the only former Notre Dame player who participated in Friday's WNBA festivities. 13-year WNBA Skylar Diggins participated in the Kia Skills Challenge but just like Citron, finished in last.
It was not a great night for the two former Notre Dame stars, but both have a chance to make up for it on Saturday in the WNBA All-Star Game.