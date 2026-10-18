What could have been a night where Notre Dame hopped on a plane heading home, knowing it was going to be the nation's new No. 1 team instead ended with a heartbreaking loss at BYU.



One of the craziest nights in the history of BYU football puts Notre Dame on the wrong side, and now the Fighting Irish head to an off week with plenty to clean up after one of the craziest days of college football you'll ever see.



Some instant takeaways from Notre Dame's 28-24 loss at BYU on Saturday night.

CJ Carr's Misfires Cost Notre Dame

Credit to quarterback CJ Carr for battling in the second half and getting Notre Dame actually in front when things seemed over, but his misfires early cost Notre Dame 11 guaranteed points.



On the opening drive, Carr missed a wide-open Jordan Faision, who would have walked in for a touchdown, but instead Notre Dame had to take three points.



Then, just before halftime, Carr missed a throw to Jack Larsen, who was open in the end zone, before Carr fumbled a spike attempt, leaving more points off the scoreboard.



Make either of those throws and you're looking at an entirely different game.



Heck, just don't fumble the spike attempt and you are, too.

Low Snaps, Low Snaps, and More Low Snaps

It's a small point but I had to have thought it no less than 18 times Saturday night: why does Carr almost always have to bend down low to receive a shotgun snap? Ashton Craig has to do a better job on this.

Defensive Woes Early

Notre Dame's defense was a no-show early on. BYU marched down the field on the opening drive for a touchdown and put up 21 first half points as it used gadget after gadget to fool the Fighting Irish defense.



That said, it did bounce back in a huge way in the second half, but the showing in the first half was incredibly disappointing.

Missing Boubacar Traore

Notre Dame's defensive front couldn't generate much of a pass rush Saturday night, in part because star defensive end Boubacar Traore was ejected within the first handful of plays for targeting.



Would him being there have been enough to come up with another stop for the Notre Dame defense? I don't know that, but after the Irish failed to sack BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier all night, it's hard to say it wouldn't have been at least slightly improved.

While on Bachmeier, the man needed to stand on his head and did Saturday. Two touchdown runs, a touchdown pass, and for good measure, a touchdown reception. The young man did everything and on a night that CJ Carr could have made major progress in locking up a trip to New York to be a Heisman Trophy finalist, Bachmeier might have emerged as the biggest competition for Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith.

When 'Leaving No Doubt' Goes Wrong

"Leave No Doubt" is a cute saying but when you come out and perform like Notre Dame did early, it's somewhat laughable.



It's one thing to lose, but its another to be unable to match the energy of BYU early on.



Things felt off from the start, which to me, is exactly what "Leave No Doubt" is supposed to keep a team from doing.



That didn't happen.

BYU's Foolishness Was Only Reason for a Game

I don't know what they were thinking on the BYU sideline, but a few decisions were flat-out insane.



None of those, more so than the fake punt in the third quarter that shifted things, giving Notre Dame a short field to play on, but how did Notre Dame respond?



By never threatening the end zone despite starting at the plus-25 and having to settle for three.



It was handed back to Notre Dame on a silver platter and the Irish were too kind of guests and didn't accept the meal.

Notre Dame Must Win Out

Saturday was one of those all-time days of college football. An incredible 12 hours from Ohio State outlasting Indiana all the way to Notre Dame being upset by BYU.



However, even amidst the craziness, Notre Dame needs to win out just to get to the postseason.



After last year, does anyone trust this team, who could have no ranked wins if it doesn't beat Miami in a couple weeks, ultimately makes the College Football Playoff with two losses?



No wiggle room to be had, now.

Disappointing - So Very Disappointing

Am I upset with the loss? Sure, I suppose.



But like when your parent would get your poor report card back in the day and tell you they're not mad, they're disappointed - that's where I'm at right now.



This team has been through the wringer and came out of the gate looking like a deer in headlights.



To its credit, things could have quickly gone south and turned into another 2017 at Miami or 2019 at Michigan disaster, but the woeful start is just beyond words.