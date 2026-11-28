It wasn't the annual November trip to California, but it was mission accomplished for Notre Dame on Saturday as it routed Syracuse 52-17 to close the 2026 regular season. It adds to the growing history between the two schools, and showcased a Notre Dame team that is ready to compete for a national championship.



For the second season in a row, Notre Dame's offense did whatever it wanted against Syracuse, although it didn't get spotted a 21-0 lead from the defense and special teams this time.

Notre Dame now gets next weekend off before it finds out what seed and matchup it will get in the College Football Playoff as it makes its second trip in the last three seasons.



First, though, let's recap the latest dominating win from the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame's Slow Defensive Start

It's my first thought from the game because it was the first thing that happened, but Notre Dame's defense had one of those slow starts you fear.



Syracuse, which throws the ball well but struggles to get a consistent run game going, ran the ball for all scrimmage yards, while Boubacar Traore contributed a pair of penalties to the Orange cause on that first possession.

The result was an opening-possession touchdown for Syracuse and a rare deficit for Notre Dame, something it hasn't faced since late in the first half against Navy back on Halloween. To Notre Dame's credit, the defense picked things up from there out, and the offense was electric.

CJ Carr-Jordan Faison Show on Full Display

For likely one last time in the regular season, CJ Carr and Jordan Faison teamed up to be one of the best dynamic duos in college football.



On Notre Dame's first play from scrimmage, Carr found Faison deep for a season-long 67-yard connection between the two. Two plays later it was Carr finding Faison again for a five-yard touchdown pass to even the score at seven.

Carr would throw for 269 yards and three touchdowns. The former walk-on wide receiver had a massive day as he hauled in six receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Faison's regular season ends with 836 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Nolan James Does it All Again

Nolan James was again dynamic in the Notre Dame backfield as his role has grown throughout the season. He again led the Fighting Irish in carries with 10, going for 45 yards and a touchdown, while also scoring on a highlight touchdown reception from CJ Carr from 22 yards out.

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James scoring secured his spot in the Notre Dame record books as he found the end zone in all 12 regular season games: 12 rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns caps a breakout season for the all-purpose back.

Special Teams Special Again for Notre Dame

Not that the game was really in doubt late in the first half, but special teams dominance just before and after halftime brought back memories of the Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia from two years ago.



Notre Dame ran its first fake punt attempt in what feels like ages by its standards just before halftime as tight end Ian Premer dashed 52 yards to set up a CJ Carr touchdown pass to Elijah Burress.

Then, out of halftime, Jonaz Walton took the kickoff back for a score to extend the lead from what was 28-10 before the fake punt to 42-10 just out of halftime.



Notre Dame's special teams are going to have to come up huge at some point in the College Football Playoff, and Saturday was a step in the right direction for showcasing how much of an advantage the unit can bring all around.

Notre Dame's Defense Comes Alive Quickly

Despite the slow start on the opening possession, Notre Dame's defense came back in a hurry, in a very big way.



Notre Dame responded by forcing three Syracuse turnovers before halftime and four total.

After the opening possession that clearly wasn't pretty, Notre Dame wouldn't allow another touchdown until Syracuse scored to cut the margin to 49-17 in the fourth quarter.



Jaylen Sneed was all over as he led the team with 10 tackles, as was Boubacar Traore, who recorded another sack and pair of tackles for loss.



Notre Dame on the back end was tested a bit as this game went on, and one has to wonder about Adon Shuler having some continued struggles at times, but as a whole, the defense was again stellar.

Notre Dame is Playoff Primed

.Notre Dame will now head to the College Football Playoff, which is good news, and perhaps gets a chance to get extra healthy.



If it receives a first-round bye, as it is currently slated to, Notre Dame will not play again until December 30 at the earliest.



While getting a first-round bye hasn't been beneficial overall in the two-year history of the expanded College Football Playoff, Notre Dame being as dinged up as it is would give it a chance to get healthier and potentially better before the postseason.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

What we have seen from Notre Dame under Marcus Freeman is a team that consistently gets better as the year goes on.



It has now won 15 straight games in the month of November, dating back to the 2023 season when it lost at Clemson.



This team is playing as good and dominant of football as it has all year and will enter the postseason just as we all expected it to - as one of the clear favorites to win the entire thing.