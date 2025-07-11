Irish Breakdown

2025 College Football Preseason Composite Rankings: Examining the Tiers

As preseason rankings come out from countless outlets, The Sporting News compiled the averages of where teams check in

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 19, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman pose with the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy at press conference at The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Savannah Ballroom.
Jan 19, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman pose with the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy at press conference at The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Savannah Ballroom. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In a way, it feels like just a few weeks ago Notre Dame was battling Ohio State in the national championship game. In another, it feels like its been years since we've seen college football being played.

We've passed the Fourth of July which means the countdown to college football season is officially on. Notre Dame starts the year in 51 days as I type this, when it travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes on August 31.

As the countdown to kickoff continues, more preseason rankings are coming out. The Sporting News did the hard work of going over 11 such preseason rankings and compiling the composite rankings of those.

What did they say about the preseason top 25? Here is how the teams checked in.

2025 College Football Composite Preseason Rankings

25. Indiana (31 points)
24. Oklahoma (33)
23. Louisville (38.5)
22. Texas Tech (48)
T-20. Iowa State (56)
T-20. Ole Miss (56)
19. SMU (59)

18. Tennessee (67)
17. Kansas State (75)

16. Michigan (92)
15. BYU (96)
14. South Carolina (106)

13. Florida (123)
12. Arizona State (126)
11. Illinois (136)
10. Miami (144)
9. Alabama (155)


8. LSU (185)
7. Oregon (192)
6. Notre Dame (199)

Marcus Freeman leads the Notre Dame football team out for the 2025 spring game
Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman leads the team onto the field during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

5. Georgia (211)
4. Clemson (213)

3. Penn State (234)
2. Ohio State (236)
1. Texas (244)

The most interesting part of this is the tiers that teams fall into. If you scroll up, that's what I tried to sort the top 25 by.

Texas, Ohio State, and Penn State all seen in one as they sit atop within 10 points of one another. Then its a 21-point drop to get to Georgia and Clemson. Notre Dame, Oregon, and LSU are then another step back from that.

I wouldn't agree that Miami (144) is closer to being on par with BYU (96) than Notre Dame (199), but that doesn't take away from this exercise being plenty compelling.

I would, however, be stunned if Boise State and Texas A&M both end up outside the top 25 despite both not making it in this preseason look.

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

