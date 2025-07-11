2025 College Football Preseason Composite Rankings: Examining the Tiers
In a way, it feels like just a few weeks ago Notre Dame was battling Ohio State in the national championship game. In another, it feels like its been years since we've seen college football being played.
We've passed the Fourth of July which means the countdown to college football season is officially on. Notre Dame starts the year in 51 days as I type this, when it travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes on August 31.
As the countdown to kickoff continues, more preseason rankings are coming out. The Sporting News did the hard work of going over 11 such preseason rankings and compiling the composite rankings of those.
What did they say about the preseason top 25? Here is how the teams checked in.
2025 College Football Composite Preseason Rankings
25. Indiana (31 points)
24. Oklahoma (33)
23. Louisville (38.5)
22. Texas Tech (48)
T-20. Iowa State (56)
T-20. Ole Miss (56)
19. SMU (59)
18. Tennessee (67)
17. Kansas State (75)
16. Michigan (92)
15. BYU (96)
14. South Carolina (106)
13. Florida (123)
12. Arizona State (126)
11. Illinois (136)
10. Miami (144)
9. Alabama (155)
8. LSU (185)
7. Oregon (192)
6. Notre Dame (199)
5. Georgia (211)
4. Clemson (213)
3. Penn State (234)
2. Ohio State (236)
1. Texas (244)
The most interesting part of this is the tiers that teams fall into. If you scroll up, that's what I tried to sort the top 25 by.
Texas, Ohio State, and Penn State all seen in one as they sit atop within 10 points of one another. Then its a 21-point drop to get to Georgia and Clemson. Notre Dame, Oregon, and LSU are then another step back from that.
I wouldn't agree that Miami (144) is closer to being on par with BYU (96) than Notre Dame (199), but that doesn't take away from this exercise being plenty compelling.
I would, however, be stunned if Boise State and Texas A&M both end up outside the top 25 despite both not making it in this preseason look.