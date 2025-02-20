Is Notre Dame’s 2025 Season Poised to Echo the Glory of 1993?
Notre Dame football is fresh off a National Championship game appearance where it lost to Ohio State but still managed to put up perhaps its best season since winning it all in 1988.
The Irish figure to be good again in 2025, but the losses of quarterback Riley Leonard, defensive linemen Riley Mills and Howard Cross III, and defensive backs Benjamin Morrison and Xavier Watts will be hard to replace.
For those old enough, it feels a lot like things did before the 1993 season in which Notre Dame was robbed of a national championship.
If you're not old enough to remember or just need a refresher, here's a quick look back at some commonalities.
Notre Dame Coming Off a Fantastic Season
Like in 2024, Notre Dame was outstanding in 1992. It went 10-1-1 overall and finishing the season with a No. 4 overall ranking. Notre Dame's loss came in an upset to No. 18 Stanford in October while it also played No. 6 Michigan to a draw. The Irish closed on a seven game winning streak, including wins over ranked opponents in its last four.
Notre Dame Replaces a Star Quarterback
How will Notre Dame replace Riley Leonard and again compete for a national championship?
It will be one of three candidates (Steve Angeli, CJ Carr, Kenny Minchey) but its the same scenario Lou Holtz and Notre Dame faced following 1992 when it had to replace second overall NFL draft pick Rick Mirer.
Little known Kevin McDougal earned the starting spot because of an injury to freshman phenom Ron Powlus, and guided the Irish to a 10-0 start.
Replacing Much Fire Power
Notre Dame will enter 2025 having to replace more than Leonard though, as a variety of stars are off to the NFL as mentioned above. This year the Irish have eight players invited to the NFL combine with a few likely to be taken in the first three rounds of the draft.
The 1993 team had to replace nine total draft picks, six of which went in the first 45 picks:
Rick Mirer (2)
Jerome Bettis (10)
Tom Carter (17)
Irv Smith, Jr. (20)
Demetrius DuBose (34)
Reggie Brooks (45)
How it Went for Notre Dame in 1993
Notre Dame started the season ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll, likely close to where the Irish will begin this season. In Week 2 the Irish won at No. 3 Michigan 27-23 and cruised to a 9-0 start and No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup against Florida State. Despite being a touchdown underdog, Notre Dame upset the Seminoles 31-24 and moved to No. 1.
Notre Dame of course lost a week later at home to Boston College before beating Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl. Voters in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll decided to vote Florida State No. 1 to give Bobby Bowden a lifetime achievement award instead of vote for the team that dominated the Seminoles the majority of the afternoon when the teams met.
How Will Notre Dame Football Fare in 2025?
Time will tell what happens for Notre Dame in 2025, but the path to the College Football Playoff is fairly clear.
Manage to get through a trip to Miami and home game against Texas A&M at 1-1 in the season's first two games and a 10-2 or 11-1 mark for the year seems likely - as does the almost certain College Football Playoff spot that would come with it.