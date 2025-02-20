On this date in 1993. Notre Dame 31 Florida State 24. No. 1 vs No. 2. Legendary coaches Bobby Bowden vs Lou Holtz. FSU would go on to lead the nation in scoring & scoring defense. @gamedayND #GoIrish @FSUFootball @Seminoles #FSU #NCAAFootball @FilmHistoric @ClintKPoppe pic.twitter.com/LQA7jAOx3e