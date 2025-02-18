Notre Dame Football Makes Top List for Elite Georgia Running Back
Notre Dame has undergone coaching staff changes following its march to the College Football Playoff National Championship game, but those changes haven't scared off one of the nation's top running back recruits in the 2026 cycle.
Carrollton (Ga.) Central four-star running back Jonaz Walton is still considering Notre Dame despite a few things going against the Irish.
Walton is ranked the No. 114 overall player and the 11th running back in the 2026 class according to On3. Walton announced his top 10 schools on Sunday, which include Notre Dame, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Stanford, and Tennessee.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Walton remains in the mix for Notre Dame, despite the departure of running backs coach Deland McCullough, who left for the Las Vegas Raiders. McCullough’s departure came less than two weeks after Walton’s first unofficial visit to South Bend. New running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, who offered Walton during his time at Penn State, now leads recruitment for Notre Dame. For whatever its worth, Walton’s list does not include Penn State.
Walton rushed for 1,387 yards (7.4 ypc) last season as a junior and hauled in another 646 yards and four scores in receptions. For his high school career, Walton has 63 touchdowns and over 5,600 total yards in three seasons. Walton is listed at 5-9, 205-pounds.