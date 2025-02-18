Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Makes Top List for Elite Georgia Running Back

Notre Dame makes top 10 for one of the nation's top running backs in the 2026 recruiting class

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Notre Dame has undergone coaching staff changes following its march to the College Football Playoff National Championship game, but those changes haven't scared off one of the nation's top running back recruits in the 2026 cycle.

Carrollton (Ga.) Central four-star running back Jonaz Walton is still considering Notre Dame despite a few things going against the Irish.

Walton is ranked the No. 114 overall player and the 11th running back in the 2026 class according to On3. Walton announced his top 10 schools on Sunday, which include Notre Dame, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Stanford, and Tennessee.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Walton remains in the mix for Notre Dame, despite the departure of running backs coach Deland McCullough, who left for the Las Vegas Raiders. McCullough’s departure came less than two weeks after Walton’s first unofficial visit to South Bend. New running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, who offered Walton during his time at Penn State, now leads recruitment for Notre Dame. For whatever its worth, Walton’s list does not include Penn State.

Walton rushed for 1,387 yards (7.4 ypc) last season as a junior and hauled in another 646 yards and four scores in receptions. For his high school career, Walton has 63 touchdowns and over 5,600 total yards in three seasons. Walton is listed at 5-9, 205-pounds.

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

