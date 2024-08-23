247 Sports Names Most Talented College Football Rosters: Where is Notre Dame?
What are the perceptions and realities about Notre Dame's talent level?
Notre Dame's talent level is an often debated topic amongst football fans. The Irish are in a unique position where they tend to put a respectable amount of players into the league regularly, but they have not had elite success on the field as a collective group at Notre Dame. This framework lends itself to debate.
Notre Dame has the tenth-most roster talent in the country according to 247's calculations. It's worth noting that half of the teams in the top ten reside in the talent-rich SEC. Is this the talent level you perceive the Irish to have or did you expect less or perhaps even more?
Who believes what and why when it comes to Notre Dame's talent level?
I would guess that many casual college football fans and/or primarily conference-affiliated fans would be surprised to hear Notre Dame be in the top ten. Why? Notre Dame hasn't won a major bowl game or CFP game in three decades.
Casual fans are used to seeing the Irish fall short in big moments and a lack of talent naturally fits that narrative.
As for people working in the football business? They tend to have more respect for Notre Dame overall regarding talent than even many Irish fans have.
In fact, I'd suspect that the only group who looks at this list and isn't impressed is a certain segment of Notre Dame fans who always want more of everything, which in a way is perfectly understandable to a large extent given the last 30 years of struggles on the biggest stages.
