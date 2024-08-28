5 Reasons Notre Dame Will Defeat Texas A&M
Just about every detail of Saturday night's matchup between Notre Dame and Texas A&M has been covered and covered at length. It's finally game week and everyone is tired of the talk and ready for these two to square off and see who's better.
A lot of media attention has been focused on what may lead the Irish to lose to the Aggies, but how about looking at what it can do to take them down?
If Notre Dame wins Saturday, this will be why.
5. Marcus Freeman Is the Better Coach
Everyone, myself included, loves Marcus Freeman and what he brings to the table for Notre Dame. He couldn't be more different than Brian Kelly, in the best way, but this is a must-win for him. This is Year 3. There are no excuses anymore and being a better recruiter than Kelly can't be the only 'plus' with Freeman.
Giving Freeman the first two years to learn to be a head coach at one of the biggest brands in college football was fair, but it is go time now. No excuses, no 10 men on the field, none of that. Mike Elko has not been a head coach that long either.
It is time to go get a signature win, on the road, where you're projected to lose and you know each of the talking heads on College Gameday can't wait to pick against you.
Go push the right buttons Saturday night, shut that crowd up and prove you can take the best team you have had to the playoff in fashion. It starts August 31.
4. Benjamin Morrison, go be Benjamin Morrison
Along with Riley Leonard, star cornerback Benjamin Morrison was also banged up this spring. His shoulder injury seems to be a non-issue as he was taking some contact during camp, however the shoulder specifically for defensive backs tends to be a nagging one that can flare up at any time.
It was just last year that Cam Hart was in an Irish uniform and fans will remember well his long-term struggle with shoulder injuries. There is plenty of hope that Morrison's injury isn't nearly as intense as Hart's were, but there is reason for concern.
Notre Dame needs Morrison to be himself ultimately, with no caution, to pull away from College Station with a win. Noah Thomas and Moose Muhammad are impressive receivers and its likely that he will see both of them Saturday night.
This team has impressive depth at corner, but you'd much rather have your 1st round pick readily available for the biggest game of the regular season. Hopefully the reports out of camp are true and "B-Mo" is rearing to go. The Irish need him to be lockdown per usual.
3. Riley Leonard's Dual-Threat Ability
Somewhat similar to point #1, the offensive line is a perceived weakness and it is reasonable to assume with the talent A&M has on their defensive line, that Leonard is going to be under pressure quite a bit Saturday night.
Leonard has been in the fire before and won't necessarily be seeing anything he hasn't seen previously from the Aggie defense, but it will be important for him to be able to get out of the pocket and extend plays when needed.
Irish fans will remember well that it was largely Leonard's legs and playmaking ability that nearly led Duke to victory over Notre Dame just last season if it weren't for Sam Hartman and Audric Estime's heroics at the end.
Somewhat ironically, that game was when Leonard suffered his lower leg injury that hampered him for the rest of the 2023 season and nagged him through the spring at Notre Dame.
Is Leonard ready to go, 100%? He needs to be.
2. Young Linebackers Show No Fear
The other, potentially only, position group this year that Notre Dame does not have a ton of experience in is the linebackers. Other than Jack Kiser, this is a young group that is highly-touted, we just need to see it.
How will they hold up with 110,000 screaming at the top of their lungs? The defensive line and secondary are anticipated to be some of the best in the country, with the linebackers being the only question mark.
If Bowen, Sneed, Ausberry, KVA and company can do their job under the tutelage of the veteran Kiser, it is going to be VERY difficult for A&M to score.
1. Offensive Line Holds Up
I know, I know. Everyone is tired of hearing about the offensive line and how it will perform. This point has been beat like a drum but it stands true. There is no hiding that Notre Dame's starting five offensive lineman have SIX combined starts.
Notre Dame does recruit, develop and produce NFL offensive linemen better than just about anyone, however. The issue is just experience, not development or coaching. Can the line hold up in Game 1 against one of the best defensive lines not just on the Irish schedule but in the entire country?
If it can even make this matchup not heavily swing in A&M's favor, that could be considered a win for Notre Dame. Much less make the matchup roughly even, that could be massive.
