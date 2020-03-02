Alohi Gilman Put Together A Strong Combine Workout

The combine experience for former Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman didn’t get off to a blazing start, but Gilman finished on a very strong note and showed out quite.

Gilman measured in as one of the shortest safeties from a length standpoint, so a strong on-field performance was needed. It did not seem to start well.

NFL Network announced Gilman with having run a 4.67 and a 4.68 on his two 40-yard dash times, which are below average numbers. On his first on-field drill rep, Gilman was inefficient with his footwork and his transitions were choppy and slow.

Gilman performed extremely well following that slip up, and by the end of the combine he was a standout among the safeties.

On his next attempt at the backpedal, Gilman was efficient with his footwork and his transitions were smooth and fluid. That was more like the Gilman that you see on tape, efficient, quick, easy change of direction.

The safeties were put through a number of different change of direction drills, and in each one Gilman was a standout. He was quick with his back pedal and on both vertical, lateral and downhill cuts he was extremely quick getting into and out of his breaks and he got to full speed in a hurry. Gilman played the ball effectively and finished the drills well.

When Gilman’s 40-time was made official it was down to a 4.60, which was a much better time and closer to what he shows on film.

The strong change of direction Gilman showed during position drills was backed up by excellent change of direction testing times.

Gilman posted a 4.08 in the pro shuttle (20-yard shuttle), which was the second best time of all the safeties. The issue with context is that for whatever reason, only nine safeties participated in that event this year. So for context I went back and compared it to past combines.

That 4.08 would have been third best in 2019 and would have ranked in the top three in eight of the last 10 combines. It would have been the best in 2010, tied for first in 2017 and second best in 2018 and 2012.

Gilman posted a 6.81 in the three-cone drill, which also ranked second. The same issue for context occurred with only eight safeties competing in the drill in 2020. If you look back at past years that number would have ranked among the five best in each of the last six combines.

His vertical jump (32.5”) and broad jump (119”) were in the bottom half of the safeties.

Overall, the combine ended up being a positive for Gilman. He backed up what he shows on film from a change of direction and quickness standpoint, which should lend to him being an effective coverage player.

Not only did he perform well in drills and test extremely well, he showed his exemplary character. The tweet below will likely not surprise anyone that has followed the Notre Dame program the last three years.