Notre Dame vs. Miami: Scorching Weather Forecast for Big-Time Season Opener
Just how close is college football from returning? Close enough that if you get a new gallon of milk at the grocery store, that some will have an expiration date that comes after the season's full opening slate over Labor Day weekend.
That also means initial weather reports and forecasts for the season openers can now be found.
Notre Dame's Second Straight Season Opener in a Hot Box
Last year, Notre Dame opened the season with a highly anticipated game at Texas A&M, located in the southeast part of Texas. Played on August 31, just like this season opener will be at Miami, Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish had to battle the heat and humidity as well as an incredibly hostile crowd.
By the evening kickoff, the temperature was 90 degrees, while the dew point and humidity made it feel oppressive.
Notre Dame is now set to open at Miami on the last night of August, and initial forecasts are out.
Notre Dame at Miami: Early Weather Forecast
According to Accuweather, the forecast for Sunday, August 31, in Miami Gardens calls for a high of 88-degrees. The reelfeel puts things at 98 degrees for the day, but temperatures should subside at least a little with the 7:30 p.m. local kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.
Early forecasts are calling for it to be partially cloudy, but remain dry. Obviously it's early in predicting the exact weather, but common sense tells you it'll be hot.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
We'll soon reach the point where worries about Notre Dame playing in the southern Florida heat will arrive. Guess what: it's been a dreadfully hot and humid summer in the Midwest, and Notre Dame is plenty used to that. It also has the experience of dealing with like-elements at Texas A&M last Labor Day weekend.
The extremely hot and humid weather comes into play a week later. For years, betting against NFL teams that played the week previous in Miami was a common bet, because of the after-effect of the humidity and heat.
You can't convince me that didn't come into play last year when Notre Dame stumbled at home against Northern Illinois, one week after its big win at Texas A&M. Now, make no exception, Notre Dame shouldn't have lost that game under any circumstance, but what those type of conditions do to a player are no joke.
That makes it extra wise of the Notre Dame athletic department for getting the Irish an off week before hosting Texas A&M on September 13.