AP Poll Top 25 Football Preseason Prediction: Where Will Notre Dame Rank?
How do the AP voters see the Notre Dame and the rest of the top college football teams going into th season?
The preseason Coaches Poll was released last week, and there was a wee bit of a stunner with Notre Dame.
It doesn't really matter - the College Football Playoff rankings and final pecking order has nothing to do with the normal human polls - but the Irish slotting in at 7 in the Coaches Poll seemed a wee bit off.
Georgia 1, Ohio State 2, Oregon 3, and Texas 4 isn't bad, and there's no real arguing with Alabama at 5, but Notre Dame coming in at 7 behind Ole Miss was a bit of a slap considering how good the team appears to be coming into the season.
Will the AP give the Irish more love?
Just how much more respect will Notre Dame get from the AP Top 25 Poll, if any?
Seven might be high, even if the Irish are good enough to make a push for the top five in the preseason rankings.
There's a shot Texas and Oregon flip-flop spots - the Longhorns might be 3 in the AP and Ducks 4 - but anecdotal guess talking to plenty of AP voters, Bama should lock in at five.
Will Michigan be punished by the voters for its alleged sins? Yeah, probably. It'll stay around 8, and could even be a tad lower.
So no, it won't really be about Notre Dame being given more respect, it'll probably be about Michigan not getting any more love than it received from the Coaches Poll. So ...
The Preseason AP Top 25 Poll will be ...
It's the last call before it's released. What will the top 25 be and where will Notre Dame be ranked? The number in parentheses is where each team is ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll.
1 Georgia (1)
2 Ohio State (2)
3 Texas (4)
4 Oregon (3)
5 Alabama (5)
6 Notre Dame (7)
7 Ole Miss (6)
8 Michigan (8)
9 Penn State (9)
10 Florida State (10)
11 LSU (12)
12 Utah (13)
13 Missouri (11)
14 Tennessee (15)
15 Oklahoma (16)
16 Clemson (14)
17 Oklahoma State (18)
18 Miami (19)
19 USC (23)
20 Kansas State (17)
21 Arizona (21)
22 Washington (26)
23 NC State (22)
24 Iowa (24)
25 Louisville (27)
Every Preseason AP College Football Poll: Where Did Notre Dame Rank?
What Does USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll Mean for Notre Dame?