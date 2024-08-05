Irish Breakdown

What Does USA Today Preseason Coaches' Poll Mean for Notre Dame?

Notre Dame very much seen as a College Football Playoff contender

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman speaks to Kahanu Kia (43) and Devan Houstan (98) Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman speaks to Kahanu Kia (43) and Devan Houstan (98) Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
The USA Today Sports Coaches Poll is out for the college football preseason and as expected, Notre Dame cracks the top 10.

The poll was released late Monday morning with most of the usual suspects in the top 10.

It goes as follows below:

Rank

Team

Points

1

Gerogia (46)

1364

2

Ohio State (7)

1302

3

Oregon

1228

4

Texas

1223

5

Alabama

1077

6

Ole Miss

1019

7

Notre Dame

969

8

Michigan

944

9

Penn State

889

10

Florida State

867

11

Missouri

808

12

LSU

742

13

Utah

665

14

Clemson

657

15

Tennessee

621

16

Oklahoma

609

17

Kansas State

416

18

Oklahoma State

359

19

Miami (FL)

292

20

Texas A&M

273

21

Arizona

230

22

North Carolina State

216

23

USC

199

24

Kansas

186

25

Iowa

148

Also receiving votes: Washington 123; Louisville 95; Virginia Tech 64; SMU 47; Memphis 44; Boise State 30; Auburn 25; West Virginia 22; Wisconsin 17; Liberty 15; Iowa State 15; Kentucky 12; Florida 11; South Carolina 10; North Carolina 6; UNLV 5; Maryland 5; UCF 4; Texas Tech 4; UTSA 3; Tulane 2; Texas State 2; Nebraska 2; Colorado 2; Appalachian State 2; Troy 1; Syracuse 1; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Air Force 1;

What Does Preseason Ranking Mean for Notre Dame?

At the end of the day preseason rankings don't matter at all for Notre Dame in terms of the College Football Playoff seeding or chances of winning a national championship.

Where preseason rankings do matter for Notre Dame are in expectations.

Being ranked seventh in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll tells you that the national expectation for Notre Dame this year is significant. Being at number seven, that tells you the vast majority of the nation's football coaches (or several sports information directors, if we're being honest) think Notre Dame should be a really good team this season.

Where Notre Dame's 2024 Opponents Rank

Notre Dame checking in at No. 7 is the highest of any of itself and any of the 12 teams it will play in 2024. Others who made the top 25 include:

No. 10 Florida State
No. 20 Texas A&M
No. 23 USC

Louisville and Miami (Ohio) showed up in the receiving votes category.

Do these really matter a whole lot?

No, not exactly but it gives further context to the idea that Notre Dame has what should be an incredibly favorable schedule and only furthers the feeling that anything short of a College Football Playoff appearance is going to feel like a huge let down.

