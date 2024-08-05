What Does USA Today Preseason Coaches' Poll Mean for Notre Dame?
The USA Today Sports Coaches Poll is out for the college football preseason and as expected, Notre Dame cracks the top 10.
The poll was released late Monday morning with most of the usual suspects in the top 10.
It goes as follows below:
Rank
Team
Points
1
Gerogia (46)
1364
2
Ohio State (7)
1302
3
Oregon
1228
4
Texas
1223
5
Alabama
1077
6
Ole Miss
1019
7
Notre Dame
969
8
Michigan
944
9
Penn State
889
10
Florida State
867
11
Missouri
808
12
LSU
742
13
Utah
665
14
Clemson
657
15
Tennessee
621
16
Oklahoma
609
17
Kansas State
416
18
Oklahoma State
359
19
Miami (FL)
292
20
Texas A&M
273
21
Arizona
230
22
North Carolina State
216
23
USC
199
24
Kansas
186
25
Iowa
148
Also receiving votes: Washington 123; Louisville 95; Virginia Tech 64; SMU 47; Memphis 44; Boise State 30; Auburn 25; West Virginia 22; Wisconsin 17; Liberty 15; Iowa State 15; Kentucky 12; Florida 11; South Carolina 10; North Carolina 6; UNLV 5; Maryland 5; UCF 4; Texas Tech 4; UTSA 3; Tulane 2; Texas State 2; Nebraska 2; Colorado 2; Appalachian State 2; Troy 1; Syracuse 1; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Air Force 1;
What Does Preseason Ranking Mean for Notre Dame?
At the end of the day preseason rankings don't matter at all for Notre Dame in terms of the College Football Playoff seeding or chances of winning a national championship.
Where preseason rankings do matter for Notre Dame are in expectations.
Being ranked seventh in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll tells you that the national expectation for Notre Dame this year is significant. Being at number seven, that tells you the vast majority of the nation's football coaches (or several sports information directors, if we're being honest) think Notre Dame should be a really good team this season.
Where Notre Dame's 2024 Opponents Rank
Notre Dame checking in at No. 7 is the highest of any of itself and any of the 12 teams it will play in 2024. Others who made the top 25 include:
No. 10 Florida State
No. 20 Texas A&M
No. 23 USC
Louisville and Miami (Ohio) showed up in the receiving votes category.
Do these really matter a whole lot?
No, not exactly but it gives further context to the idea that Notre Dame has what should be an incredibly favorable schedule and only furthers the feeling that anything short of a College Football Playoff appearance is going to feel like a huge let down.
