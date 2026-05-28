There have been countless Notre Dame interceptions by defenders over the years, with plenty coming at pivotal times in games.



Some have helped clinch massive wins while others weren't necissarily in huge games, but just done as an extremely difficult play was made.

On Wednesday night I was scrolling the internet and came across a suggested topic on X (formerly known as Twitter).



It was suggested that I check out "College football fans share their favorite interceptions of all-time" and I took the bait, clicking right away.

What’s your favorite interception in college football history? — College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) May 27, 2026

It didn't take long for me to start thinking about my favorite by Notre Dame players in my lifetime. While plenty came to mind, I wanted to do a more narrow list.



So, with that in mind, here are the five best interceptions by Notre Dame defensive backs in relatively recent history.

Harrison Smith Ends USC's Winning Streak Against Notre Dame - 2010

It's amazing to me that some Notre Dame fans are too young to understand the frustration that came with playing USC each season from 2002 through 2009.



Usually it was a blowout, but sometimes Notre Dame would make things interesting against its biggest rival. Either way, it always ended in a loss.

That is, until 2010. After Robert Hughes pushed Notre Dame ahead of Lane Kiffin's USC Trojans late, future NFL All-Pro Harrison Smith was there to pick off Mitch Mustain and secure Notre Dame's first win over the hated Trojans since 2001 to close the 2010 regular season.

With the Minnesota Vikings playing the LA Chargers never forget the game winning interception by Harrison Smith against USC 15 years ago!! pic.twitter.com/0AUSkZOoqt — The cfb lliason (@realfbllliason) October 24, 2025

It wasn't the most impressive play by any means, but it ended what felt like an eternity of losses against USC.

Also, bonus points for the shot of Kiffin and a young Ed Orgeron in the video above.

Benjamin Morrison Seals the Deal Against Clemson - 2022

College Football Playoff hopes weren't on the line for Notre Dame when No. 4 Clemson came to town in November of 2022, but they certainly were for the unbeaten Tigers.



Dabo Swinney and company instead were welcomed to the Benjamin Morrison coming out party, as the star freshman had two interceptions on the memorable night, with the second putting an end to any comeback hopes for Clemson.

These were the first two of what wound up being nine career interceptions for Morrison at Notre Dame.

Kyle Hamilton's Incredible Coverage vs. Florida State - 2021

The 2021 Notre Dame football season started with what wound up being a thriller for Notre Dame, as the Irish outlasted Florida State in overtime.



In what was young defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman's first game on the Notre Dame staff, star safety Kyle Hamilton made his precense known with perhaps the most impressive interception we've ever seen by a Notre Dame player, at least in terms of distance covered while a ball was in there air.

Hamilton would earn All-American status that season before becoming a First Round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

Christian Gray and Xavier Watts End USC's Upset Hopes - 2024

The hard part of the next on this list was deciding how to rank the two.



How can I look back at Notre Dame's 2024 win at USC and pick a favorite pick-six?

Christian Gray's put an end to USC's threat to tie the game, but Xavier Watts talking smack to the Trojans sideline while extending the lead to 21 was also great.



So, why not enjoy both?

Gray's interception came after what had been a rough day for him, with USC targeting him often.



Not long after, all-time Notre Dame defender Xavier Watts joined the party.

After watching this back, I caught something I don't remember ever noticing before: why does the USC band start playing that obnoxious song right after Watts crosses the goaline? Did they think USC was the one that scored?

Watching highlights like this, it's easy to see why Lincoln Riley wants no part of Notre Dame.

Christian Gray Stuns Penn State, Sends Notre Dame to Title Game - 2024 (January '25)

The 2025 Orange Bowl had it all if you're a Notre Dame fan.



A team that was full of injuries had been thoroughly outplayed for a half, and saw things turn into a classic back-and-forth affair late.

After Jaden Greathouse tied the game for Notre Dame late in the fourth quarter, Christian Gray stepped up and took advantage of a Drew Allar mistake and put the Irish in position to go to the National Championship game.

The only thing that will top this is one that helps Notre Dame end its national title drought that dates back to the 1988 season.

And heck, maybe Christian Gray can come up with exactly that in a few short months.