Notre Dame has to replace an all-time backfield in 2026, as both Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are now in the NFL after being selected in the first round of last month's draft.

Both were stars, but Love was something you can argue Notre Dame never had at running back before him, and will probably not have again anytime soon.

He was a home run threat from anywhere on the field, but it wasn't just his speed that created that. Love's strength was undeniable and his shiftiness and awareness helped make him the third overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals.

Love rushed for 36 touchdowns at Notre Dame, scored 42 in total, and rushed for over 2,882 yards in three seasons.

While it feels like the majority of those yards and touchdowns came against USC, they actually did not.



He was a human highlight reel anytime he touched the ball, and won't be forgotten anytime soon in South Bend.

What was his best run as a member of the Fighting Irish, though?



There are clearly two runs, both which resulted in touchdowns, that stand above the rest for him in blue and gold.



How you decide which was better though, is up to you.

Jeremiyah Love Dashes Indiana's Dreams in CFP

The first of the two candidates happens to be the first touchdown scored in the 12-team College Football Playoff era.



Notre Dame was hosting upstart Indiana on a cold February night in December of 2024, and an ill Love went nearly the length of the field to stun the Hoosiers defense, and make history.

JEREMIYAH LOVE GOES 98 YARDS FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 😱 pic.twitter.com/SSAjPnrRtt — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 21, 2024

98 yards against a very good defense is impressive enough but also consider this: Love ran away from D'Angelo Ponds, an Indiana defensive back on that play. Ponds helped Indiana to win the national championship this past season, and became a second round pick of the New York Jets himself after posting an incredible 4.31-second 40-yard dash.



That only makes this Love run that much more impressive.

Jeremiyah Love's Never-Quit Run Over Penn State

By the time Notre Dame reached the College Football Playoff semifinal where it met Penn State in the Orange Bowl, Love was pretty beat up. He was still playing at a high level, but his knee was obviously not near 100-percent by then.

Despite that, Love went through seemingly one-third of the Penn State defense to give Notre Dame its first lead of the night, early in the fourth quarter.

TD NOTRE DAME ! ☘️



Quel effort de RB Jeremiyah Love qui donne les devants aux Fighting Irish ! Incroyable.



Penn State 10, Notre Dame 17



📺 ESPN/TSN | #CFBPlayoff | #WeAre | #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/4T9wzPQNkI — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) January 10, 2025

Has any two-yard run in the history of football ever been as impressive as that one?

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

I honestly don't know how you choose which is the best or which is your favorite.



It's like picking your favorite child, honestly.

They're so much different, but both so special, and put on full display the kind of athlete Notre Dame wasn't supposed to be able to get in uniform anymore.

If I absolutely have to choose, I'm picking the run against Penn State, as it felt like it symbolized a lot of the Notre Dame team at that time - running on fumes, playing beat up and with backups, but still ultimately finding a way.

As I type that I start then thinking about how that run seemed to stun Indiana, and that game wasn't competitive the entire second half.

I guess what I'm trying to really say is that as fine as Notre Dame might be at running back despite the loss, I'm gonna miss the heck out of watching Jeremiyah Love in blue and gold.