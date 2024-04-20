Blue-Gold Preview: What To Look For From The Notre Dame Offense
Notre Dame concludes its 2024 spring practice session today with the 93rd annual Blue-Gold Game. The contest will pit the Blue squad against the Gold squad, and it's the last chance this spring for the Irish players to make an impression on the coaching staff.
Where: Notre Dame Stadium
When: Saturday - April 20th
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Network: Peacock
While the spring game isn't an end-all-be-all type of situation, that doesn't mean there aren't things you can learn from the game. Below is a breakdown of what I'll be looking for from the Irish offense in the Blue-Gold Game.
The Quarterbacks - All eyes will be on the quarterbacks in the spring game. Sophomore Kenny Minchey and freshman CJ Carr are talented but unproven players, but both have loads of arm talent. Head coach Marcus Freeman announced both will be live, and they'll get a chance to leave the spring by making a stong impression on the Irish coaches.
While Steve Angeli currently sits in pole position to win the backup quarterback job, the talented young players are charging hard. Can they show playmaking ability in the game? Can they lead the offense and show the necessary composure needed to move the ball? Can they push the ball accurately down the field? Can they go through progessions and be efficient throwing the ball?
A strong performance from either young quarterback will create some very interesting buzz this offseason.
Will The Line Finish Strong - Notre Dame's offensive line is still a work in progess, and there are position battles that will likely carry over into the fall. The unit struggled at times in the Jersey Scrimmage, but it battled, which was a good sign. The spring game gives this unit a chance to finish the spring on a higher note. There's a reason the QBs and line are the first two things I mentioned here, as this team will go as far as those two groups can take them.
I'm obviously curious to see how players like Charles Jagusah, Billy Schrauth and Ashton Craig perform, but my eyes will more so be on the left guards (Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler) and the right tackles (Tosh Baker, Aamil Wagner). That is where the battles are raging, and I'll also be curious to see if any young players can have a strong performance and put themselves in position to push at either of those positions come the fall.
Wide Receivers Need To Step Up - I've seen some good things from the receivers this spring, but while the unit has shown growth there is stil a lot of work to do. Jaden Greathouse had a great spring and has proven himself to be on the verge of a major breakout when we get to the fall. Notre Dame also will get reinforcements this summer from Jordan Faison (who returns from lacrosse), Beaux Collins and Logan Saldate. Getting back to full health will also help this group.
But there are plenty of players who have had good springs, and a strong finish puts them in position to force their way onto the field come the fall. I have sophomore KK Smith and freshman Micah Gilbert mostly in mind here. When the unit gets back to full strength they'll have a battle on their hands to stay in the rotation. Smith is a smooth and athletic pass catcher that has impressed all spring, and a good performance in the spring game could help lock him into a key role in the fall. Gilbert is battling for the top spot in the boundary, and like Smith, a strong finish to the spring will send him into the summer with a lot of confidence and momentum.
I also want to see if veteran Deion Colzie can finish the spring on a high note. Colzie is very talented, but he's never really been able to turn that talent into consistent production. A strong finish to the spring game would be a welcomed sight.
