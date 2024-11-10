Brian Kelly Roasted on Social Media after Alabama Routs LSU
Big Game Brian Kelly struck again Saturday night as LSU was dominated by Alabama
In this story:
Notre Dame hosted what before the year was expected to be its biggest regular season home game of 2024 as it welcomed Florida State to town.
Florida State has been a massive disappointment this season and Notre Dame made relatively quick work of the Seminoles on Saturday.
Meanwhile, way south on the Bayou, former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was doing what Brian Kelly tends to do in big games.
Getting destroyed.
Alabama routed LSU to the tune of a 42-13 whooping Saturday night. As you would expect, social media was unkind to the former Notre Dame head coach as the Tigers can now officially say good bye to their College Football Playoff hopes.
Below are some of the best reactions on social media to Kelly and LSU's latest loss.
Brian Kelly's Struggles Against Ranked Teams Continues
Comeback Starts Now for Brian Kelly and LSU!
Big Game Brian Kelly at it Again!
Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride
A Ringing Endorsement of Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly is Shooting Yourself in the Foot?
A Hard Fact for LSU Faithful to Accept
At Least Brian Kelly Knows How to Go Viral?
This Man Isn't Alone in His Enjoyment of LSU's Struggles Under Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly Dominated Again Under Bright Lights
Brian Kelly Realizing It Wasn't Notre Dame's Fault Afterall?
Just Checking in on an Old Friend
LSU Academic Standards Too Tough for Brian Kelly?
A New Career for Brian Kelly?
Welcome to the Hot Seat, Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly Buyout Numbers...In Case You're Curious
Brian Kelly Gots to Go!
Bring Back Coach O to LSU!
Brian Kelly Won't Win Big at LSU
An Enjoyable Sight for Notre Dame Fans
Brian Kelly Does Not Appear Thrilled
