What Carson Beck Said About CJ Carr After Notre Dame–Miami Thriller
Notre Dame's season started Sunday night with a disappointing 27-24 loss at Miami, being severely outplayed for a large chunk of the contest.
It was also Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr's first college start, and despite play calling that resembled training wheels for him early, he turned things on late to rally the Fighting Irish back to a 24-24 tie.
However, Notre Dame couldn't make the necessary stop on Miami, and the Hurricanes walked off a 27-24 winner after a 47-yard field goal with just over a minute to go.
Carson Beck Praises CJ Carr Following Miami's Victory Over Notre Dame
Following the thrilling finish Sunday night, Carson Beck was interviewed on the ESPN/ABC telecast by sideline reporter Molly McGrath. Beck was asked about Miami's win and what it meant after transferring from Georgia, but then offered unprovoked praise of Notre Dame and quarterback CJ Carr.
"CJ Carr came out there and played a hell of a game and competed for them. They're going to have a great season and go win a lot of games."
Carson Beck and CJ Carr: Final Quarterback Comparison
Despite the lopsided start, the final stats between Beck and Carr were strikingly similar.
Carson Beck, Miami: 20 of 30 (66.6%), 205 yards (6.8 average), 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions. 2 carries for -2 yards rushing.
CJ Carr, Notre Dame: 19 of 30 (63.3%), 221 yards (7.4 average), 2 touchdowns, 1 interception. 11 rushes for 16 yards and one touchdown.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
The conservative approach to handling CJ Carr early was predictable, but it went on too long. Once Notre Dame opened up the passing game by pushing the ball downfield, things opened up all over the field. However, that took too long to set up.
The loss is disappointing, and there were mistakes and misses by CJ Carr, but overall, I feel very good about his potential as Notre Dame's starting quarterback. He has elite football acumen, and when he puts his body on the line like he did Sunday, his teammates are going to have no choice but to play hard for him.
I leave Sunday night's loss being more upset about the game plan and playcalling than I do at any single thing Carr did. It doesn't help a whole lot in the moment because improvements need to be made quickly before the Texas A&M clash, but CJ Carr's future at Notre Dame is incredibly bright, and I'm not talking in just a year or two from now.