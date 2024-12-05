College Football Playoff Committee's Catch-22: How It Affects Notre Dame
Notre Dame football sits home this weekend as other teams battle for College Football Playoff bids and seeding.
The Irish are currently ranked No. 4 but due to the rules for the Playoff's top four spots, the Irish would be seeded No. 6 with the current rankings. Head coach Marcus Freeman and the team will certainly be keeping an eye on the events of the upcoming weekend.
In doing so, will the College Football Playoff committee stay true to its word regarding conference championships?
They have claimed that winning such games can help but losses shouldn't be held against teams.
Is that actually true though?
Or will it have different rules for different teams that happen to play in different conferences?
If things fall a certain way, Notre Dame certainly stands to be impacted.
Notre Dame and Penn State Entering Conference Championship Weekend
Entering conference championship weekend, Notre Dame sits one spot below Penn State. As things sit now that means Penn State would be the No. 5 seed in the current CFP projection while Notre Dame would be No. 6.
Both teams have one loss currently and the difference in seeds is significant as it likely means a less talented first round opponent as well as a more favorable Second Round game.
If the conference championship games can't harm a team, then Penn State losing to No. 1 Oregon this week would mean the Nittany Lions don't fall in the rankings and take home the No. 5 seed for the Playoff.
SMU's Case Entering Conference Championship Weekend
No. 8 SMU finished the regular season 11-1 with its only loss coming at BYU in a thriller. The Mustangs take on No. 17 Clemson in the ACC championship on Saturday and based off what the committee said about conference championship games, should be safe in the College Football Playoff regardless of a win or loss.
Theoretically the only thing at stake would be if Clemson were to upset SMU and earn a bid as the ACC champion.
Does anyone believe that, though? Or would No. 11 Alabama find a way to sneak past SMU if the Mustangs fall on Saturday - then sending the Crimson Tide to the CFP and the Mustangs to the Pop-Tarts Bowl or something of the like.
That would also mean a First Round CFP matchup of Alabama at Notre Dame in all likelihood, assuming Penn State loses to Oregon but doesn't drop in the rankings.
I certainly know which I would guess on in that scenario - and it wouldn't be good news for the Ponies.