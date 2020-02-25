IrishBreakdown
VIDEO: Chase Claypool Talks Being Overlooked, Improving and Kevin Austin

Bryan Driskell

Former Notre Dame star wide receiver Chase Claypool spoke with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine, and the topics were numerous.

Of course, Claypool was asked about his weight and future NFL position, and he handled those questions brilliantly. You can watch his comments and my analysis of it HERE.

But there was much more to Claypool's press conference.

To begin, Claypool talked about his performance at the Senior Bowl and overcoming the fact some are sleeping on him as a prospect:

Claypool's size and game have drawn comparison's to former Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin, although Claypool was far more productive in an Irish uniform. Boykin was a star of the combine last year, and Claypool is hoping to repeat that performance.

Claypool showed confidence in his skills, but also noted areas where he is continuing to improve his game.

Claypool discussed what influenced his decision to attend Notre Dame, and it went well beyond football.

Finally, Claypool was asked about players that will step into the spotlight at Notre Dame now that he is off to the NFL, and while giving respect to others on the roster, there was one name he kept bring up.

More on Claypool and Kevin Austin.

Claypool, Cole Kmet and Chris Finke will all do on-field testing and on-field drills on Thursday. How each performs will play a role in their ultimate draft stock, but both Claypool and Kmet are confident that the native of Canada will put up impressive numbers.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown for more player interviews, analysis of the combine and any rumblings that we hear.

