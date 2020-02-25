IrishBreakdown
VIDEO: Cole Kmet At The Combine

Bryan Driskell

Former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet was the first of nine Irish players to step to the podium at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. 

Kmet shared that he played this past season closer to 260 than the 250 pounds he was listed on the Irish depth chart. That means the 262 pounds he weighed in at for the combine is close to where he was in 2019.

Kmet also shared that he grew up a fan of the Chicago Bears and did not shy away from stating he would love to play for the home town team. He also said his goal is to run a sub 4.7, something he said he has recently accomplished.

There were plenty of other topics that Kmet discussed, including his decision to leave Notre Dame.

On the timing of the decision:

On how tough it was to leave Notre Dame:

More on leaving Notre Dame

On comparing his game to Rob Gronkowski:

On what he wants to show at the combine and who he models his game after:

On his favorite routes to run:

On his own game, both strengths and areas where he wants to continue to improve:

On his love for football and why he ultimately chose football over baseball:

On learning from former Notre Dame teammate and current Miami Dolphin tight end Durham Smythe:

On Brian Kelly, and how he (Kmet) picks up offenses:

On playing at Georgia and what the Bulldogs did to adjust to his strong start:

On the support he gets from his dad, and how his dad's opinion on Notre Dame changed:

On former teammate and current workout partner Chase Claypool, who Kmet feels is going to silence tight end talk when he works out:

Kmet noted that he will do all workouts except for the bench press. He will do that at Notre Dame's pro day in March.

Be sure to stay locked in to Irish Breakdown all week for more player interviews, combine analysis and any rumblings we hear from Indianapolis.

Football

