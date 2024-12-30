CJ Carr Provides Key Injury Update Ahead of Sugar Bowl
The future of the Notre Dame quarterback position is looking promising, largely thanks to freshman CJ Carr, a former borderline five-star recruit in the 2024 class. Since committing to the Irish last December, Carr has been projected to take over as the program’s starting quarterback in 2025.
In recent seasons, Notre Dame has brought in transfer quarterbacks, and it hasn’t had the same starter in back-to-back years since Ian Book in 2020. Fair or not, Carr is viewed as the future, and those expectations remain unchanged.
However, a reported elbow injury during the season has raised concerns among the Irish faithful for several weeks. This has led to rumors that the program might seek another transfer quarterback for 2025, allowing Carr time to fully recover and be ready for 2026 and beyond.
While these rumors have been largely dismissed by Notre Dame and sources close to the program, they are likely to persist until the situation is officially clarified.
It’s also worth noting that Head Coach Marcus Freeman has expressed confidence in backup QB Steve Angeli, and sophomore Kenny Minchey was a highly regarded recruit coming out of high school. If Notre Dame ultimately opts to stick with its current roster, there’s plenty of talent in the quarterback room.
The good news: Carr addressed his injury during Sugar Bowl Media Day and seemed optimistic about his recovery. He shared that he feels “95%” and would be ready to play if needed, suggesting he’s on track for a full recovery by the spring. You can hear his interview below.
The Landscape of Notre Dame’s Quarterback Room in 2025
As it stands, Notre Dame’s quarterback room for 2025 includes Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey, CJ Carr, and Blake Hebert. Regardless of what happens between now and spring ball, there's a strong likelihood that the room will be impacted by the transfer portal.
Whether it happens before spring practice or after, it would be surprising to see all four quarterbacks remain on the roster by the time summer arrives.
This is the reality in today’s college football landscape, and even before the rise of the transfer portal and NIL, such a scenario would still have been highly unlikely. Four scholarship quarterbacks in a room come fall is becoming increasingly rare.
As mentioned earlier, a fully healthy CJ Carr seems to be the frontrunner to start the 2025 season as Notre Dame’s quarterback. However, Steve Angeli has valuable game experience, including an impressive bowl-game start against Oregon State last season.
While his overall playing time has been limited, Angeli boasts a career completion rate of 72.2% on 72 attempts, with 10 touchdown passes and just one interception. His yards per attempt stands at an impressive 10.1. It’s hard to ask for much more in such limited opportunities.
The often-overlooked player in this equation is sophomore Kenny Minchey, a former top-150 recruit with solid athleticism. With two full collegiate seasons now under his belt, Minchey shouldn't be counted out just yet—especially if Notre Dame allows for an open quarterback competition during spring practice.