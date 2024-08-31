Is Georgia's Blowout Over Clemson a Wake-Up Call for Dabo Swinney's Coaching Strategy?
Clemson is not be the same team it was a few years ago.
The Tigers have won the ACC championship only once in the last three seasons, after previously winning it each year from 2015 to 2020. They opened the year on Saturday against No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta and stayed close to the Bulldogs for a half. Then things went south for Dabo Swinney and company as the Tigers were outscored 28-3 in the second half and lost 34-3.
Even when it was a one-score game for the first 32-plus minutes, it never felt like Clemson had a real chance of winning. It was clear that Clemson’s offense wasn’t going to sustain drives, and only a personal foul penalty on Georgia allowed the Tigers to get into field goal range while the game was still somewhat in balance.
Clemson looks like it can still be a tough opponent for the majority of the ACC, thanks to its strong defense. However, after Saturday’s game, it’s clear that Clemson can no longer compete with the top programs.
Competing for an ACC championship is one thing, but competing for a national championship is another. Clemson has won two national titles in the College Football Playoff era.
This blowout at the hands of Georgia highlights the gap between the two programs. Georgia is a favorite to win the national championship and has leveraged the transfer portal to enhance its roster, with two of its four touchdowns on Saturday scored by portal players.
In contrast, Clemson prides itself on a homegrown culture that develops talent from within and keeps players on campus for three to five years.
One team’s ceiling is winning a third national championship in four seasons, while the other’s might be just sneaking into the College Football Playoff field.
Did Saturday’s blowout in Atlanta serve as Dabo Swinney’s wake-up call, similar to the one Bear Bryant received after his Crimson Tide were defeated by an integrated USC program in 1970? Or is the commitment to a homegrown culture more valuable than competing at the highest level?
If Clemson fans want to see their beloved head coach compete for a national championship again, they better hope so.