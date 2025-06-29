Opposing Coach Criticizes Culture at Miami Under Mario Cristobal
Week One of the college football season is full of big-time matchups and on the Sunday night of Labor Day weekend will see a pair of old rivals go at it when Notre Dame travels to South Beach to take on the Miami Hurricanes. The rivalry might not be anywhere near the heights of the famed 1988 "Catholics vs. Convicts" game, but the game will be high stakes and have a College Football Playoff (CFP) impact for both.
Notre Dame is, of course, coming off a 2024 season that saw it finish in the National Championship Game, falling just short against Ohio State.
Miami, on the other hand, is coming off a 10-3 season that looks strong on paper but felt rather empty following an 8-0 start. Miami hopes that the addition of former star Georgia quarterback Carson Beck among others in the transfer portal will help improve the 10-win regular season, and get the Hurricanes into the CFP.
If one opposing ACC coach is correct, though, that may be tough sledding for Mario Cristobal and company.
Athlon Sports has released its 2025 College Football Preview magazine and in it, shares a scouting report on each team from an anonymous opposing coach. Whoever they got to speak on Miami certainly has questions about the program under Cristobal.
"Is (Carson) Beck worth all that money? No one really knows right now, but that's the question you have to ask. They'll be decent up front on defense, and they spent like crazy for a new secondary. They're good on the offensive line, that's one area you don't worry about with Mario (Cristobal).
That's standard enough stuff, but it's the next comment that calls Cristobal and Miami's culture fully into question.
"I think there's a bigger question on how and why they spend what they do on the guys they pick, its almost like the Dodgers or Yankees mindest, spending on top-end recruits and portal guys, and not really a team-focused culture. You're still in Florida, you still have to prioritize the high schools, and they've done that in NIL..."
He then concludes with praise for Miami's new defensive coordinator.
"The new DC (Cory Heatherman) did a really good job at Minnesota, and he'll have more talent to play with than Lance (Guidry) did."
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
This isn't the first time anyone paying any attention has heard this asked about Miami under Cristobal. I've always thought his teams, dating back to Oregon, were good but not true contenders, and part of that is talent but another is the overall feel of the program.
It was a bowl game that didn't ultimately mean much, but first-overall draft pick Cam Ward calling it a night after a dominating half against Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl sat weird, and didn't help this perception of Miami football from afar. That's not to say it's permanent, but the way 2024 ended for Miami, it feels like there wasn't much, if any, resolve by November.
Miami should be a team that can make a serious run at being one of the 10 or so best in the country in 2025, but will they be able to keep it together and finally make the CFP for the first time in program history? Can it overcome some of the mental errors it's been plagued with under Cristobal and turn that mighty corner?
The ultimate answer to that question holds what Miami has in store for it not only in the season opener against Notre Dame, but for the Hurricanes in a very pressure-filled season that 2025 sets up to be.
2025 Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule:
Aug. 31: vs. Notre Dame
Sept. 6: vs. Bethune-Cookman
Sept. 13: vs. South Florida
Sept. 20: vs. Florida
Oct. 4: at Florida State
Oct. 17: vs. Louisville
Oct. 25: vs. Stanford
Nov. 1: at SMU
Nov. 8: vs. Syracuse
Nov. 15: vs. NC State
Nov. 22: at Virginia Tech
Nov. 29: at Pitt