Former Notre Dame QB Coley O’Brien Dies at 76: Remembering How He Saved the 1966 National Championship
When you name the all-time great quarterbacks to come from Notre Dame, guys like Joe Montana, Joe Theismann, Terry Hanratty, John Huarte, and Brady Quinn are just a few that come to mind.
The name Coley O'Brien doesn't quickly pop up for most Notre Dame fans, but without O'Brien, Notre Dame would have one less national championship.
How Coley O’Brien Helped Secure Notre Dame’s 1966 National Title
O'Brien died at the age of 76 this week, just before getting to see the 2025 Notre Dame football team start the season at Miami.
O'Brien was a late addition to the 1965 recruiting class for Ara Parseghian and the Fighting Irish, earning a scholarship offer after a chance meeting with the legendary Notre Dame head coach at an awards banquet in Washington, DC.
O'Brien was part of a highly competitive quarterback competition with Terry Hanratty before the 1966 season. Hanratty would ultimately win. However, it would be O'Brien who helped clinch the national championship that year.
Coley O'Brien Leads Notre Dame to Epic Comeback to Save Title Dreams
Notre Dame was ranked No. 1 when it traveled to No. 2 Michigan State on November 19, but had a roster stocked full of significant injuries. To add to that, Spartans great Bubba Smith knocked Hanratty out of the game with a separated shoulder when Michigan State led 10-0 in the first half.
O'Brien would take full advantage of his opportunity. He found Bob Gladieux for a 34-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to just three before halftime and would do enough to get Notre Dame to tie things up at 10 in the second half.
The game ended in the infamous 10-10 tie, but O'Brien's efforts a week later would help the Irish earn the national championship. O'Brien threw for 250 yards and three touchdown passes in his only collegiate start at quarterback as Notre Dame routed No. 10 USC, 51-0.
Coley O'Brien's Emotional Letter to Ara Parseghian
When Parseghian had fell ill and could no longer accept guests in 2017, many of his former players reached out by sending their coach personal letters. O'Brien was among those and had a significant "thank you" to share with Ara.
"50 years ago you told me to forget playing football after Notre Dame and go to law school. I always valued your advice, Ara, but that advice was timely and helped me pursue a career instead of wasting time."
You can read O'Brien's full letter here, courtesy of The University of Notre Dame Class of 1969 Blog.
Nick Shepkowski's Final Thought:
Coley O'Brien is the ultimate example of it taking a team to win a championship. He didn't win the starting job, but stuck with the sport and shined in a massive way when his team needed it most.
He won't be found in the College Football Hall of Fame or on a Heisman Trophy voting list, but Notre Dame's football history would tell a different story without him.