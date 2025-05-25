College Football's New Era: Consequences, Change, and What We're Losing
Every good thing comes with a cost
We've all heard the term "nothing is free in life."
The same theory applies to the world of college football. There would, of course, be some bill to be paid for some of the recent and significant changes made that have altered the sport majorly, leaning into the modern world of TV ratings and revenue races.
Sure, watching the expanded Big Ten and SEC go at it week in and week out is ultra compelling. And were you not entertained by the new 12-team CFP format that made each game must-see TV?
Admit it, you, I, and everyone enjoyed the heck out of this ride. But after the buzz wears off, it's time to pay up for all the fun.
Instant gratification comes at a cost
While we fully indulged ourselves in the intoxicating concept of the 12-game expanded CFP, nobody was in the mood to think about what, if any, downstream negative consequences there would be in exchange for the non-stop dopamine hit of the SEC & Big Ten schedules plus the College Football Playoff.
Now, we are learning some tough lessons about what might have to be given up in exchange for all of the high upside benefits modern CFP delivers. From losing rivalry games due to scheduling concerns (looking at you, USC), to regular season games meaning less, to conference championship games feeling like inconvenient afterthoughts, uncomfortable adjustments are being made in our hearts and minds when it comes to our historical relationships with this special sport that are clashing with a new world that excites us.
Like with all things in life, the only constant is change. And that certainly applies to our beloved sport.
As for Notre Dame specifically, it has a long history of changing and adapting as an institution, using the rules in place to succeed on and off the field.
I have no doubt Our Lady will find her way through the unknown seas of whatever comes her way next, as she has many times before. But as the potential loss of the USC game might prove, the Notre Dame football might not be quite as much fun.
Welcome to the new world of college football.
