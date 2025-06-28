College Football 26: Full Top 25 Rankings Released for EA Sports Game
It's that time of year that college football preview magazines are coming out and preseason top 25 rankings are being released. Add to that list after its triumphant return last summer, the rankings from EA Sports' College Football video game.
College Football '26 is set to be released in mid-July, but rankings from the game have been released. This week, we found out how the top 25 teams rank in the game, and it's a list I'm certain nobody will have any problems with whatsoever.
Without further ado, the top 25 for College Football '26:
25-21:
25. Illinois
24. South Carolina
23. Duke
22. Auburn
21. Missouri
Auburn is a name, I get it, but a top 25 spot for the team that found several different ways to lose last year on way to a 5-7 finish. That seems more than generous.
20-16:
20. Tennessee
19. SMU
18. Indiana
17. Oklahoma
16. Ole Miss
Much of the same that applies to Auburn above applies to Oklahoma, but at least Oklahoma did sneak out with a victory at Auburn last year. As for Indiana: do the Hoosiers have the same magic from a year ago or wash it a flash in the pan?
15-11:
15. Michigan
14. Arizona State
13. Texas Tech
12. Florida
11. Miami
Will Michigan get anything out of the quarterback position this year and return to a College Football Playoff caliber team? Arizona State and Texas Tech are the only two Big 12 teams on the list while a pair of Florida teams are looking to build off last season and be playing meaningful games come December.
10-6:
10. LSU
9. Oregon
8. Texas A&M
7. Clemson
6. Georgia
LSU and Clemson battle in Week One in South Carolina this year, with the winner having a leg up in the race for the College Football Playoff. That begs the question, if Clemson wins, how hot will Brian Kelly's seat be the rest of the season?
5-1:
5. Notre Dame
4. Penn State
3. Ohio State
2. Texas
1. Alabama
When it comes to talent on the roster, the case for Alabama can still be made - and since this is for a video game its easier to understand. I've gone over the Notre Dame-Penn State thing endlessly this off-season, perhaps Penn State gets the nod because of experience at starting quarterback.
Like I say with all posts regarding the College Football '26 video game, can we please just fast-forward to late August already and get the ball in the air?