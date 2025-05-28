College Football’s Most Traveled Teams in 2025: Who Hits the Road the Hardest?
Notre Dame has long been known to travel near and far to play just about anyone they can during football season. That will again be the case in 2025 as Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish will travel over 4,700 miles this coming season.
In research done by Action Network, Notre Dame ranks among the most well-traveled teams that are believed to be true national title contenders in 2025. However, the Fighting Irish are well down the list of most well-traveled teams across the entire sport.
Among the biggest national championship winning odds (20:1 or better), Notre Dame ranks third on the list. Action Network lists Notre Dame as a +650 bet to win the title this year as it travels 4,747 miles. Only Oregon (8,371) and LSU (7,416) have more miles to travel than Notre Dame in regard to those championship favorites.
The research also looks at the lesser shots, where you'll see a few even more impressive travels. Unsurprisingly, Hawai'i leads the nation with 14,812 miles to travel for games this year, while Stanford (11,762) also tops Oregon nationally.
In case you're wondering, USC wasn't included in these specific rankings due to having greater than 20:1 odds to win the national championship.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
Notre Dame travels a ton. Always have, always will, and excuses aren't made about it. For instance, Notre Dame willingly scheduled a game against Army in New York last November, a week before it traveled to the West Coast to take on USC on Thanksgiving weekend.
With trips to Purdue, Illinois, Notre Dame, and Nebraska, USC will travel 7,298 miles total. That trails Oregon's total, but for some reason I can't recall Ducks head coach Dan Lanning making excuses for the travel Oregon does annually in the Big Ten, even if those at USC can't wait to cry victim.
Again, the entire research can be found on Action Network.