College Football Playoff: Notre Dame Fans Embrace Rally Towels for Indiana Game
When the Notre Dame football team enters the field of play at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday night, it'll do so in front of roughly 80,000 fans who are expecting to see one of the biggest events in the long history of the famed venue.
Also, with those fans will be roughly 80,000 rally towels to be waved to help add to the home field advantage.
Notre Dame revealed the rally towels Tuesday on social media before athletic director Ken Bevacqua showed them off during a press conference the same day. Check them out below.
Rally towels don't make the stadium any louder but the overall look is certainly just cooler when you have the entire Notre Dame portion of the crowd waving something of the same color. With it being played in freezing conditions its almost impossible to call for a "green out" because of the amount of winter coats being worn, but this is a pretty solid touch.
Some online have speculated that Notre Dame may move away from their standard home uniforms for the game but that has again been nothing but speculation. I sincerely hope that for the first College Football Playoff game to be played on a college campus that Notre Dame wears the iconic regular blue and gold threads.