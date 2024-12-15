Notre Dame to Welcome Two Key Players Back for College Football Playoff Showdown Against Indiana
As Notre Dame prepares to host Indiana in the College Football Playoff on Friday night, the Fighting Irish will be dealing with a few key injuries to players as they have all of the 2024 season.
The good news for Notre Dame is that the three weeks between beating USC and hosting Indiana has allowed some of the injuries to heal and players to be set to return for the lineup. Head coach Marcus Freeman discussed exactly that on Sunday, ahead of Friday's College Football Playoff game.
Marcus Freeman Announces Howard Cross and Jeremiyah Love Both Set to Return
Injuries have been a huge story for Notre Dame in 2024 and the depth of the roster is as much reason as any that the Fighting Irish are hosting a First Round playoff game.
Notre Dame began the month with having defensive tackle Howard Cross sprain his ankle in a blowout win over Florida State. Cross has not played since sustaining that injury but his return gives Notre Dame's defensive front a boost as it will have to try and slow down Indiana's rushing attack.
Running back Jeremiyah Love hurt his knee in the final regular season game against USC and did not return after doing so in the third quarter. Marcus Freeman announced that Love is ready for Friday night's game as Irish look to pick up their biggest postseason victory in 30 years.
Reserve running back and kick returner Devyn Ford will also be available for Notre Dame while star freshman linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa will not be available after injuring his knee in the win over Army.