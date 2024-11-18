Complaining About Wins: A Modern Luxury for Notre Dame Fans
Notre Dame is a flawed team, but a resilient one
Notre Dame is not a perfect team. It has many strengths and weaknesses. For example, the Irish defense is one of the very best units in the entire country. The passing game?
Well, not so much. Notre Dame struggled to find consistent rhythm in that area all season. The kicking game? It's becoming an issue.
Yet despite any shortcomings, and with their backs against the proverbial CFP wall since the second week of the season, Notre Dame has ripped off eight straight wins while outscoring opponents 343-85 in this stretch. Even with a schedule that isn't considered murderer's row, this score ledger is most impressive.
Nit-picking wins is a terrific luxury
Notre Dame fans are quick to become frustrated with an offense that sputters at times and cannot find its footing, a passing game that cannot find a rhythm for most of the season or a kicking game that lately leaves a lot to be desired. These are legitimate worries to have about a team that has hopes of making a deep CFP run.
The key takeaway here isn't that these issues exist, every contender in the country has weak parts of their team this season, there is no super team.
The key point here is to realize what a luxury it is to have these complaints in games that the team is winning by a lot. This is a sign of a very good football team. And that's exactly what fans have in South Bend Indiana this fall.
