Notre Dame Extends Winning Streak to Eight, Sets Sights on CFP Berth
Notre Dame's defense continues to impress
Notre Dame's defense turned in another spectacular performance in front of the home crowd on Senior Day. The Irish gave up no points to the Cavaliers in the first half, collected three INTS, and caused and recovered two fumbles.
The Irish gave up just 128 rushing yards and 172 through the air including plenty of time with the game already well out of reach. The Notre Dame defense is playing with a ton of "juice" right now. This unit plays confident, competent, physical high-level football. This unit is and remains the heartbeat of the program.
Notre Dame's offense does enough, but leaves much to be desired at times
Notre Dame's offense has felt like a work in progress for most of the year, for multiple reasons ranging from personnel to injury. This was not the Irish offense's cleanest day, there were way too many drive-killing penalties that resulted in Notre Dame going just 1-12 on 3rd down in this contest.
Jeremiyah Love popped loose for an impressive 76-yard TD that helped pad Notre Dame's 234-yard output on the ground. Through the air, Riley Leonard was 22/33 for 214 yards , 3 TDS, and 1 INT. Multiple catchable balls were dropped and some passes that Leonard just simply missed on.
The Notre Dame passing game still remains inconsistent. At this point in the season, it is what it is and is good enough to win with for now. The Irish must squeeze every ounce of production out of it that they can while relying more on Love, Price, and what Leonard provides with his mobility.
Should the Irish be included in the CFP field, it's fair to ask if more will be required of the passing game to make a deep run.
