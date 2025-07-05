Devin Fitzgerald Adds Fuel To Notre Dame's Blazing Recruiting Run
The Fighting Irish stay red hot on the recruiting trail, picking up a commitment from fast-rising 2026 wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald. The 6-2, 205-pounder out of Phoenix, AZ and Brophy Prep chose Notre Dame over Clemson, UCLA, Stanford and more.
Fitzgerald, the son of former NFL star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, made his commitment to Notre Dame live on the 247Sports YouTube page on July 5. The Arizona product makes yet another commitment for Notre Dame from a former NFL player's son, something that Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has been making a priority.
There is a certain understanding of the game and increased ability when a recruit's parent played football at the highest level and that is definitely the case here with Devin Fitzgerald. Larry Fitzgerald will go down as one of the best wide receivers of all time and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame just last year.
The June 13 recruiting weekend continues to pay great dividends for Notre Dame, as it has landed several recruits from the visit period, including Devin Fitzgerald today and 2026 four-star receiver Kaydon Finley yesterday.
The Notre Dame staff did a great job in keeping tabs on Fitzgerald and watching his growth and development throughout his high school career thus far. He was a bit of slow-burner, not truly growing into his body and game until his junior season when his offers took off.
The Fighting Irish offered Fitzgerald back on May 8, a late offer, but the staff knew there was mutual interest and put on the full-court press immediately to beat out Clemson for him. The Tigers likely finished second here and desperately wanted Fitzgerald in the fold of their own 2026 class.
Fitzgerald hails from Brophy Prep, a school that has been great to Notre Dame over the years, most notably with former star cornerback Benjamin Morrison. Incoming freshmen cornerback Cree Thomas also attended Brophy and will look forward to being on the same team as Fitzgerald yet again in South Bend.
The lanky playmaker tallied 52 receptions in his stellar junior season for 720 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games played. He will look to parlay that into a massive senior season at Brophy, where they are expecting big things from him, regardless of his last name.