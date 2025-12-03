Notre Dame Sets Program Record with 2026 Recruiting Class
Notre Dame is bringing in a star-studded recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, with four five-star caliber players set to sign with the Fighting Irish on Wednesday, December 3, for National Signing Day.
In the past, December has represented the early signing period, but has recently been adopted as the standard signing day for most recruits. There is another date in February for those who have not made a decision yet or have chosen for one reason or another to sign later.
Notre Dame anticipates all of its 27 commitments in the 2026 class will sign on December 3, barring any last-second changes of heart. We have been told not to expect any flips, especially this close to signing day, but Irish fans have been through a lot in recent times with late flips.
Yes, we are looking at you Keon Keeley, Peyton Bowen and Deuce Knight.
Moving on, while it has become a trend to sign in December, it has also become a trend to enroll early and this is where Notre Dame is thriving in a big way. In the past, you may see half of the commits of a class enroll early to their school of choice.
It has been a preference thing and usually attached to credit hours and if the recruit plays spring sports or is willing to move to school a semester early. Now, we are seeing it become the norm to enroll early and no one is seeing that trend more than the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame is expecting 24 of its 27 commits to enroll early and be in South Bend in January. That is a staggering number, considering the previous program record for early enrollees was just 15.
This allows the freshmen to come into South Bend, get acquainted with their schedule, classes, workouts etc., before their first spring ball begins in just a few short months.
This, of course, in comparison to joining the team in August, where those freshmen are usually behind their early enrollee counterparts due to them being on campus for seven months longer.
Notre Dame is a place that is unlike any other in college football and getting familiar with how things go with balancing classes and a strenuous football schedule can be a lot to manage for an 18 year old. You can see why Notre Dame is clearly making a concerted effort for its freshmen to enroll early and we are seeing it pay dividends with the football team.