EA Sports Missed the Mark With Its College Football Cover
EA Sports brought back the famed college football video game last year as College Football '25 being released last July. This year the game is back again and some Notre Dame fans are excited because the Fighting Irish are twice represented on the cover.
But then again, so is seemingly half of major college football both past and present. Take a look below.
As you can see there are more players, coaches, fans, and mascots to make the cover than one would ever want to try and count.
Jeremiyah Love doing his signature heart with head coach Marcus Freeman right behind is neat I suppose, but I'd be lying if I said this felt very special.
Ryan Williams of Alabama and Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State are front and center. Then there is Nick Singleton of Penn State and for some reason, the legendary Reggie Bush of USC, joining Love in the second row. Then there are rows upon rows of others, and with each row that goes by the uniqueness of being a cover athlete loses a little bit more of its spark.
Then there's Kirby Smart, Denard Robinson, Tim Tebow, the Tennessee and Oregon mascots, a couple of team flags to make sure to not anger other fan bases...
You get where I'm going with this.
Being on the cover of the video game used to seem to mean a whole lot more. Sure, the players that received the honor had used up all their eligibility and all of these guys are getting paid for this now which is undeniably a good thing, but it just doesn't feel special when you look at it, like it used to.
This feels like more like the intro to the baseball broadcast in Naked Gun than it does the cover a video game.
And someone else, and someone else, and someone else after that.
Perhaps this is just me getting old but the excitement that used to come with finding out who was on the cover is gone when seemingly half the Power Four programs are represented.