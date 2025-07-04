Notre Dame Trending for Top Defensive Recruit After New Prediction
Notre Dame is fresh off a massive June in terms of recruiting and is looking to stay hot in July. That begins right away as three wide receiver targets are set to announce their college choices starting Friday evening, but will continue later in the month as well.
Earlier in the week, defensive line target Elijah Golden announced he would be making his college choice on July 26. Notre Dame will have a seat at his final table, as will Alabama, Oklahoma, and Virginia Tech. He's ranked as a four-star recruit and the 107th overall player in the cycle according to 247Sports.
Good news in terms of predictions have come in since that announcement as Mike Singer of On3 and now John Garcia, Jr. of Rivals have pegged Golden to end up picking the Fighting Irish. Singer's prediction came out earlier in the week while Garcia made his on Friday morning.
Golden is projected to be the kind of difference maker on the defensive line that Notre Dame could use in the 2026 class. He checks in at 6-4, 275 pounds and stars at Cardinal Mooney in Sarasota, Florida, for head coach Jared Clark, who formerly played both quarterback and tight end at Notre Dame.
Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class is currently made up of 22 hard commitments and ranks third nationally according to 247Sports.