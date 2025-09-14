ESPN Computers Project Notre Dame vs. Purdue Matchup as Irish Face Must-Win
Notre Dame returned to action Saturday night after a week off, and things didn't go as planned as it welcomed Texas A&M. Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish fell 41-40 in a last-second defeat, something Notre Dame fans have become familiar with over the years.
ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) was updated following Saturday's games, and understandably, Notre Dame fell in the rankings. What may surprise you is that the Irish dropped just four spots to No. 14, despite sitting at 0-2.
What else does FPI say about the remainder of Notre Dame's season? See the updated game-by-game chances for Notre Dame as well as its shot at making the College Football Playoff below.
September 20: Notre Dame vs. Purdue
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 93.0%, Purdue 7.0%
Previously: Notre Dame down 1.1% from last week
September 27: Notre Dame at Arkansas
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 52.9%, Arkansas 47.1%
Previously: Notre Dame down 2.0% from last week
October 4: Notre Dame vs. Boise State
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 89.8%, Boise State 10.2%
Previously: Notre Dame up 0.3% from last week
October 11: Notre Dame vs. NC State
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 87.0%, North Carolina State 13.0%
Previously: Notre Dame down 2.3% from last week
October 18: Notre Dame vs. USC
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 48.8%, USC 51.2%
Previously: Notre Dame down 1.8% from last week. This is the first game ESPN FPI has predicted Notre Dame to lose all season long.
November 1: Notre Dame at Boston College
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 83.3%, Boston College 16.7%
Previously: Notre Dame up 3.7% from last week
November 8: Notre Dame vs. Navy
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 90.7%, Navy 9.3%
Previously: Notre Dame down 1.9% from last week
November 15: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 78.7%, Pittsburgh 21.3%
Previously: Notre Dame up 4.1% from last week
November 22: Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 89.6%, Syracuse 10.4%
Previously: Notre Dame down 0.4% from last week
November 29: Notre Dame at Stanford
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 84.9%, Stanford 15.1%
Previously: Notre Dame down 4.4% since last week
ESPN FPI's Notre Dame Rest of Season Odds:
ESPN FPI has Notre Dame projected for the rest of Notre Dame's season.
Projected record: 8-4, down from 8.8-3.2
Win Out: 7.8%, up from 6.4%
6 or more wins: 97.7% (down 1.9%)
Make College Football Playoff: 5.9% (down 14.8%)
Make National Championship Game: 0.7% (down 2.5%)
Win National Championship: 0.3% (down 1.0%)
Nick Shepkowski's Lasting Thoughts:
Notre Dame's perceived talent is what is saving it in these ratings currently. It should be better than it has shown, and actually still ranks ahead of Texas A&M by one spot in the rating.
What Notre Dame has shown so far though, hasn't been impressive and these numbers reflect that.
Should Notre Dame be better than each of the remaining teams on its schedule? Certainly, but it sould have been in the two games it has already lost as well.
FPI's latest update seems to reflect what Notre Dame fans already know: the Fighting Irish should be in position to win each of its remaining 10 games, but it's not playing at a level to think it'll meet its potential anytime soon, and a lot of these games we thought were two-foot-putts now appear to be more challenging.