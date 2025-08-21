ESPN Computer Predicts Every Notre Dame Game in 2025 Season
College football season is upon us Kansas State and Iowa State kick things off this Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. Notre Dame fans have to wait a week and a day to see the Irish take on Miami in South Florida on the Sunday night of Labor Day weekend, but excitement ahead of a Notre Dame season hasn't been this high in quite some time.
Fan excitement is one thing, but how does a less-biased outlet see Notre Dame's upcoming season going? ESPN's Matchup Predictor has been updated for the 2025 season, and sees big things for Notre Dame on a game-by-game basis.
Here is what it says for Notre Dame's chances in all 12 regular season contests as of August 21, 2025.
August 31: Notre Dame at Miami
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 54.9%, Miami 45.1%
September 13: Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 69.2%, Texas A&M 30.8%
September 20: Notre Dame vs. Purdue
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 96.6%, Purdue 3.4%
September 27: Notre Dame at Arkansas
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 69.0%, Arkansas 31%
October 4: Notre Dame vs. Boise State
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 85.8%, Boise State 14.2%
October 11: Notre Dame vs. NC State
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 91.0%, North Carolina State 9.0%
October 18: Notre Dame vs. USC
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 72.5%, USC 27.5%
November 1: Notre Dame at Boston College
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 85.0%, Boston College 15.0%
November 8: Notre Dame vs. Navy
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 94.5, Navy 5.5%
November 15: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 83.2%, Pittsburgh 16.8%
November 22: Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 91.1%, Syracuse 8.9%
November 29: Notre Dame at Stanford
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:
Notre Dame 85.4%, Stanford 14.6%
ESPN FPI's Notre Dame Season Odds:
ESPN has its Football Power Index out as well, and gives Notre Dame the following chances in the 2025 season:
Projected record: 9.8-2.2
Finish 12-0: 7.0%
6 or more wins: 99.9%
Make College Football Playoff: 55.8%
Make National Championship Game: 11.4%
Win National Championship: 5.4%
Nick Shepkowski's Lasting Thoughts:
Predicting what and how 18- to 22-year-old males will perform is a dangerous task, but it provides a great baseline for where Notre Dame enters the 2025 season. Although I'm not convinced the FPI doesn't lean slightly in the SEC's favor, it hardly applies here, as Notre Dame will play just two SEC foes this fall.
What the ESPN Matchup Predictor and FPI both do is say the part a lot of Notre Dame fans want to keep silent: Notre Dame is better than each team it plays and should go undefeated in the 2025 regular season.