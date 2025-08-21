Irish Breakdown

ESPN Computer Predicts Every Notre Dame Game in 2025 Season

Notre Dame will be a significant favorite in almost every game this fall

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
College football season is upon us Kansas State and Iowa State kick things off this Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. Notre Dame fans have to wait a week and a day to see the Irish take on Miami in South Florida on the Sunday night of Labor Day weekend, but excitement ahead of a Notre Dame season hasn't been this high in quite some time.

Fan excitement is one thing, but how does a less-biased outlet see Notre Dame's upcoming season going? ESPN's Matchup Predictor has been updated for the 2025 season, and sees big things for Notre Dame on a game-by-game basis.

Here is what it says for Notre Dame's chances in all 12 regular season contests as of August 21, 2025.

August 31: Notre Dame at Miami

Notre Dame and Miami battle in the 2017 game at Miam
Nov 11, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Josh Adams (33) stiff arms Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Chad Thomas (9) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:

Notre Dame 54.9%, Miami 45.1%

September 13: Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love against Texas A&M in 202
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks free and runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:

Notre Dame 69.2%, Texas A&M 30.8%

September 20: Notre Dame vs. Purdue

The World's Biggest Drum at Purdu
The World’s Biggest Drum is brought out by the Purdue Boilermakers All-American Marching Band Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the NCAA football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 66-7. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:

Notre Dame 96.6%, Purdue 3.4%

September 27: Notre Dame at Arkansas

Arkansas fans rush the field after upsetting Tennessee in 202
Oct 5, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks fans celebrate in front of the downed goal posts after the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 19-14. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:

Notre Dame 69.0%, Arkansas 31%

October 4: Notre Dame vs. Boise State

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen throws a pass in the 2024 Fiesta Bow
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, US; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) throws the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:

Notre Dame 85.8%, Boise State 14.2%

October 11: Notre Dame vs. NC State

Notre Dame and North Carolina State battle in a 2023 college football contes
Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver Porter Rooks (4) drops a pass during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Carter-Finley Stadium. / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:

Notre Dame 91.0%, North Carolina State 9.0%

October 18: Notre Dame vs. USC

Marcus Freeman and Lincoln Riley before the 2023 game between Notre Dame and US
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:

Notre Dame 72.5%, USC 27.5%

November 1: Notre Dame at Boston College

Notre Dame and Boston College play football in 201
Sep 16, 2017; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Dexter Williams (2) scores a touchdown in front of Boston College Eagles cornerback Kamrin Moore (5) in the fourth quarter at Alumni Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:

Notre Dame 85.0%, Boston College 15.0%

November 8: Notre Dame vs. Navy

Notre Dame and Navy play football in 202
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kedren Young (21) carries the ball after the game Navy Midshipmen safety Rayuan Lane III (18) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:

Notre Dame 94.5, Navy 5.5%

November 15: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

Notre Dame and Pittsburgh in 202
Oct 28, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (5) signals for a first down after catching a pass in front of Pittsburgh Panthers cornerback M.J. Devonshire (12) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:

Notre Dame 83.2%, Pittsburgh 16.8%

November 22: Notre Dame vs. Syracuse

Audric Estime runs for Notre Dame in 2022 game at Syracus
Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs between Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Steve Linton (17) and linebacker Leon Lowery (16) in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:

Notre Dame 91.1%, Syracuse 8.9%

November 29: Notre Dame at Stanford

Notre Dame and Stanford play football in South Bend, Indiana in 202
Notre Dame running back Aneyas Williams (20) gets hoisted in the air after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:

Notre Dame 85.4%, Stanford 14.6%

ESPN FPI's Notre Dame Season Odds:

ESPN has its Football Power Index out as well, and gives Notre Dame the following chances in the 2025 season:

Projected record: 9.8-2.2

Finish 12-0: 7.0%

6 or more wins: 99.9%

Make College Football Playoff: 55.8%

Make National Championship Game: 11.4%

Win National Championship: 5.4%

Nick Shepkowski's Lasting Thoughts:

Predicting what and how 18- to 22-year-old males will perform is a dangerous task, but it provides a great baseline for where Notre Dame enters the 2025 season. Although I'm not convinced the FPI doesn't lean slightly in the SEC's favor, it hardly applies here, as Notre Dame will play just two SEC foes this fall.

What the ESPN Matchup Predictor and FPI both do is say the part a lot of Notre Dame fans want to keep silent: Notre Dame is better than each team it plays and should go undefeated in the 2025 regular season.

Nick Shepkowski
